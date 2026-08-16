A 25-year-old delivery worker from Bihar died in Ghaziabad after sharp Chinese manjha cut his neck while he was riding a bike on NH-9 with a friend. The incident took place near Kaushambi on Saturday evening. His friend and passers-by tried to control the bleeding and support his neck, but doctors declared him dead at a hospital.

A 25-year-old delivery worker died in Ghaziabad after a sharp Chinese manjha cut his neck while he was riding a motorcycle on National Highway-9 with a friend on Saturday evening. The incident took place in the Kaushambi police station area as the two men were travelling towards Delhi's Ghazipur.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The deceased, identified as Raviraj, was a native of Khagaria in Bihar and lived in a rented accommodation in Behlampur, Sector 63, Noida. He worked as an online delivery worker, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

'Gen Alpha's Harmful Trend': Mother's Viral Video Over 'Birthday Bumps' Sparks Debate Among Parents

Manjha caught Raviraj's neck on NH-9

According to police, Raviraj had gone out on his motorcycle with his friend Naresh on Saturday. Raviraj was riding the bike while Naresh was seated behind him. Both men had travelled from Noida and were heading towards Ghazipur in Delhi.

They entered NH-9 from the Sector 43 cut when the manjha suddenly became entangled around Raviraj's neck.

The motorcycle was moving at speed, and the sharp string caused a deep cut to his neck. The injury was so severe that, according to doctors, the cut reached the bone in his neck.

Raviraj's neck was left badly injured and he began bleeding heavily. Blood reportedly spread across the highway.

'Hisab Kitab Kar Do': Viral Video Captures Ghaziabad Cop's Alleged Passport Bribe Demand (WATCH)

Friend and passers-by tried to save him

Naresh somehow managed to bring the motorcycle under control and raised an alarm for help. He and some people who stopped at the spot tried to support Raviraj's neck and control the bleeding.

A cloth was tied around his neck in an attempt to stem the bleeding before police arrived.

After receiving information about the incident, Kaushambi police reached the spot and rushed Raviraj to Max Hospital in Vaishali. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya also reached the hospital after being informed about the incident, the Dainik Bhaskar report added.

Doctors told police that Raviraj had suffered a wound around 5 cm deep on his neck and that the injury had also cut the underlying bone.

His family later took the body to Noida and reportedly declined a post-mortem examination.

'Nothing Is More Important Than Life': Viral Video Of Students Fainting in Assam Heat Sparks Outrage

Chinese manjha remains a deadly threat

The Ghaziabad incident is the latest in a series of serious injuries and deaths linked to banned Chinese manjha in Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2025, a young man travelling home on a motorcycle in Lucknow suffered a severe neck injury after getting caught in Chinese manjha. Doctors saved his life after putting seven stitches in his neck.

In Shahjahanpur, 26-year-old Ravi Sharma died in October 2025 after Chinese manjha became entangled around his neck while he was travelling with his wife. A month earlier, 28-year-old Salman died in Aligarh after the string caught his neck while he was riding a scooter to his shop.

In July 2025, Amit Gupta suffered serious injuries in Gorakhpur when Chinese manjha caught his neck while he was travelling with his mother. Four blood vessels were reportedly cut in the incident.

Earlier in January 2025, Shahjahanpur police constable Shahrukh Hasan died after suffering a severe neck injury from Chinese manjha while travelling to duty.

Missed An EMI? Here Is What Lenders Can And Cannot Do To Your Phone

Why Chinese manjha is so dangerous

Chinese manjha, also commonly called plastic manjha, is different from traditional cotton kite string. It is generally made using synthetic material such as nylon and can be coated with abrasive material, making it extremely sharp and difficult to break.

When stretched across roads, the nearly invisible string can pose a serious danger to motorcyclists, cyclists, pedestrians and animals. A rider travelling at speed may have little or no time to spot it before it catches the neck or another exposed part of the body.

The string can cause deep cuts and, in serious cases, fatal injuries.

Chinese manjha is banned, but still sold

The National Green Tribunal banned the manufacture, sale, storage, purchase and use of nylon and synthetic manjha across India in 2017. Uttar Pradesh has also enforced restrictions on Chinese manjha.

Despite the ban, the string continues to be sold illegally in several places, leading to repeated accidents.

Violations can attract action under environmental laws, including penalties under the Environment (Protection) Act. Authorities have also taken action against shops found selling banned manjha, including sealing premises in some cases.