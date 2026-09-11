Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil hit out at the BJP over its corruption allegations, saying the party has no moral right and should introspect on its own past administration before targeting the Congress government.

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday hit out at the BJP over its allegations of corruption against the Congress government, saying the party has no moral right to raise the issue. Addressing a gathering at the Zilla Panchayat hall in Yadgir, Patil said BJP leaders should look at the party's own record in Karnataka before making allegations against the Congress government. “The people of Karnataka have witnessed BJP’s rule. They have seen the administration of the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government from 2008 to 2013 and the BJP government from 2019 to 2023. Before speaking about corruption, they should look back at their own record,” he said.

Referring to allegations levelled against the BJP government during the COVID-19 pandemic, Patil said people of the state had not forgotten the issue. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, allegations of corruption were raised against the BJP government at a time when people were suffering. The people of Karnataka have not forgotten those allegations,” he said.

Patil further accused BJP leaders of failing to introspect on their own party's administration before targeting the Congress government over corruption. “Before making corruption allegations against the Congress government, BJP leaders should introspect on their own party’s administration. They do not have the moral right to speak about corruption,” Sharan Prakash Patil added.

The KPSC Recruitment Controversy

His remarks come amid an ongoing political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the BJP over alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment examinations. The controversy has intensified following a CID probe into the recruitment of 400 veterinary doctors, in which investigators have alleged that some candidates received question papers before the examination. The KPSC chairman has been suspended in connection with the case, while the investigation is underway.

The BJP has been using the issue, along with other allegations of corruption and governance failures, to target the Congress government during its ongoing padayatra from Raichur to Ballari. The 10-day march began on September 1 and is aimed at highlighting what the Opposition calls failures of the state government.

The BJP has alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment and has sought accountability from the state government, while the Congress government has maintained that investigations into the allegations should be allowed to proceed. Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also recently said that the government would not interfere in the KPSC investigation and that details would be made public once the probe report was available. (ANI)