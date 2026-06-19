A 51-year-old shopkeeper was shot and injured near the Lodhi Road flyover in Delhi. The victim has four prior criminal cases. In a separate incident in Sangam Vihar, a youth was shot dead, with police suspecting an old rivalry as the motive.

A 51-year-old shopkeeper was shot by unknown individuals and sustained an injury following the firing incident near Lodhi Road flyover in the Tughlaq Road police station area, police said. The victim has been identified as Mohd Rafique Ahmed, a resident of the JJ Area in Sunder Nursery.

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According to the police, the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:45 pm on Thursday, prompted an immediate response from local police teams who arrived at the scene to secure the area.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to authorities, the crime scene, located near the Lodhi Road flyover, was inspected by both police officials and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to gather evidence.

Preliminary reports indicate that the injured individual has four prior criminal cases registered against him.

Delhi Police officials have confirmed that a case is being registered under the appropriate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

An active investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the unknown individuals involved in the attack.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

Youth shot dead in Sangam Vihar

Earlier, in a separate incident, a youth was shot dead in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, with police suspecting that the murder may have stemmed from an old rivalry, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Hradesh, a resident of the Sangam Vihar locality.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants allegedly shot Hradesh, resulting in his death.

Police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Further details regarding the accused and the exact circumstances surrounding the murder are awaited.