Delhi Police arrested five suspects for stabbing a 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver to death, recovering the murder weapon. In a separate, grim discovery, the headless body of a newborn was found near a crematorium in Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

The Delhi Police have arrested five accused in connection with the murder of a 26 year old e-rickshaw driver, identified as Abhishek, who was stabbed to death in the Outer North district on the night of September 12.

Giving details of the case, Additional DCP-I, Outer North District, Lokeshwaran R, said the police received information about the incident on the night it occurred and swiftly moved to identify those involved. "We got a call on the night of the 12th about a 26 year old man named Abhishek. Someone had stabbed him. We immediately got to the scene and checked the CCTV footage. We found out that five suspects were involved," he said.

He said dedicated teams were formed under an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to investigate the case and trace the accused. "We quickly formed teams under the ACP and started investigating, which helped us find out the suspects' roles and details. Our teams went to the locations and arrested all of them," the officer said.

Lokeshwaran said the weapon used in the crime, along with two vehicles linked to the accused, had been recovered during the investigation. "The knife used in this incident, a bike, and a scooty were recovered. We caught all the accused from different places," he said. Further details are awaited.

Headless Newborn's Body Found

In another incident, a headless body of a newborn was found near a crematorium in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area, following which police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death, officials said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, the body was found near the gate of a crematorium in Mubarakpur Dabas."A headless body of a newborn was found near a crematorium in Delhi Kanjhawala area. The body was found near a gate of a crematorium in Mubarakpur Dabas," police said.

Police said teams have been formed to examine all possible angles and trace the missing head of the infant."Delhi Police have initiated an investigation from all angles to trace the infant's missing head and establish the circumstances surrounding the death," police said. (ANI)