Sia, the victim of a Gurugram hit-and-run, questioned police inaction, asking why the accused has not been arrested. She pointed out that the driver is freely giving media interviews while she has provided the vehicle number and all details.

Victim questions police inaction

Two day after being a victim of a horrific hit and run on the Gurugram Golf Course Road, Sia has questioned the Gurugram Police for not being able to arrest the alleged accuse. Sia alleged that the driver of the car which had hit her was seen speaking to news channels but the cops had been unable to arrest him. Sia alleged that the car driver hit her bike, blamed her for the accident and fled the spot after jumping a red light.

Speaking to the reporters, Victim Sia said, "People are saying that it is clearly visible what that person did. He hit someone and left him on the road to die. And even now, that person is roaming around freely. He is giving bytes to news reporters and presenting his side of the story. How is he getting so much time? Why is the police not arresting him? By now, they have all the details. I even mentioned the vehicle number in my caption, and despite that, the police have still not been able to arrest him."

Sia recounts the hit-and-run

Sia alleged that the car driver cut across lanes and rammed into her bike after she tried to maintain distance and avoid any reckless move by the vehicle. "It was truly shocking; I was riding calmly in the third lane, having slowed down due to the traffic, when he hit me. I fell off. I was completely disoriented and unaware of what had happened to me. When my fellow rider tried to stop him—telling him to halt because it was his fault—he kept insisting that it was not his fault and that it was my fault. He didn't stop; instead, he jumped the red light, took a left turn, and fled the scene," she said.

"My next move was to signal him to stay to the side and not get too close. Although his vehicle was moving fast, when I sensed it veering towards my bike or trying to overtake, I sped up a little out of fear that he might do something reckless. Meanwhile, a fellow rider behind me tried to pull up alongside me to shield me. Amidst this chaos, a vehicle came between us, forcing me to slow down. That’s when the driver—who, as seen in my front-facing camera footage, had been in the first lane—cut across sharply into the third lane and rammed into me," she said.

Accused allegedly chased and harassed victim before crash

She also alleged that the car driver chased her, repeatedly came close to her two-wheeler and made gestures while attempting to get her to stop. "In the video I posted yesterday, you can see a car chasing me—I usually go for a bike ride on Sundays, and I was riding along Golf Course Road. At the time, I hadn't really noticed the car moving along the road or following me. The first thing that happened was that he sped past me very closely while I was riding. I was startled and wondered why the car had come so close to me. I tried to ignore it at first," the victim said.

“Then, the car slowed down and dropped back behind me. The second incident—which is shown in the video—was when the car pulled up alongside me, and the driver made some gestures. He said something—trying to get me to stop—and that’s when I got scared. You could clearly tell from his face that they had been drinking. There was another guy next to him who was also making gestures, and I think there were two more guys in the back, but the car had tinted windows, so I couldn't see exactly who or how many people were inside. They kept making gestures and coming right up close to me,” she further said.

Gurugram Police take suo motu cognisance

Gurugram Police had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the Golf Course Road incident. The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station in Gurugram, after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted the video circulating on social media on September 14.

Gurugram Police earlier said that no written complaint has been received from the victim and, acting on the viral video, they initiated action. "On September 14, our Social Media Monitoring Cell intercepted a video showing a four-wheeler hitting a female two-wheeler rider from behind. This incident occurred on Golf Course Road; the Gurugram Police have contacted the woman involved and, taking suo motu cognisance, have registered an FIR at the Sector 56 Police Station in Gurugram," Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhilaksh Joshi told ANI earlier.

"We are monitoring instances of rash or negligent driving and any such incidents occurring in Gurugram. Even without a formal complaint, we will take suo motu cognisance and initiate action in accordance with the law; our special cell, created specifically for this purpose, is also keeping a close watch. People should not get involved in such incidents, nor should they spread baseless rumours about them. Doing so is a legal offence, and action will be taken," he added. (ANI)