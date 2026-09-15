Due to fresh landslides and heavy rain in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, 128 people from 28 houses have been evacuated from Rimbi. The district administration and SSDMA are carrying out relief and restoration work in the affected areas.

As many as 128 people from 28 houses have been evacuated from vulnerable areas of Rimbi in Sikkim’s Gyalshing district following fresh landslide activity and heavy rainfall, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said.

Relief Efforts and Evacuations Underway

The SSDMA said the district administration and concerned departments are carrying out relief and restoration work in the affected areas of Singlitam and Rimbi after landslide incidents were reported on September 12. Gyalshing District Collector Tenzing Denzongpa has been regularly visiting the affected locations to assess the situation and monitor damage to public infrastructure and government property, the authority said.

At Singlitam, a relief centre is functioning at Singlitam Ward for seven directly affected households. More than 33 people, including elderly persons and children, are currently staying at the centre, where food and essential relief supplies are being provided by the district administration.

At Rimbi, households located in vulnerable areas were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Initially, four houses comprising 18 family members were shifted, with affected families staying with relatives and receiving necessary assistance. Following heavy rainfall and flooding on September 14, a fresh assessment was conducted at Rimbi, after which 28 houses comprising 128 persons were evacuated and shifted to the Rimbi Gram Panchayat Kendra (GPK), SSDMA said.

Infrastructure Damage and Restoration Work

The Roads and Bridges Department is carrying out debris clearance and road restoration works at the affected sites on a round-the-clock basis to restore connectivity.

The SSDMA said the landslide debris has accumulated along the NiK Kholsa stream, and during rainfall, water carrying debris flows downstream towards Rimbi village, affecting houses located along the stream course. The RCC bridge at Rimbi has already been washed away due to increased water and debris flow. The main Rimbi River has also changed its course and is affecting the roadside flank.

The state government is taking steps for the construction of a Bailey Bridge at a higher location to restore connectivity after the main road was washed away.

Safety Measures and Continued Monitoring

The administration has advised residents to avoid active landslide zones, debris accumulation areas and river streams during rainfall. Authorities are also installing lighting arrangements at affected sites for monitoring and have provided relief assistance to affected families.

A temporary bamboo bridge is scheduled to be constructed from September 15 to facilitate public movement in the area.

The district administration, DDMA and local representatives are continuing relief and safety measures while closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)