Chairperson elections for 305 Rajasthan urban local bodies will be held on Sep 21-22. BJP secured a major victory, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while Congress got 53 and independents won 15 wards.

Chairperson Election Schedule Announced

The State Election Commission issued the public notice at 7:00 AM on Tuesday for the election of chairpersons in all 305 urban local bodies, excluding the municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota, as well as the Suket municipality. These elections will be held on September 21 and 22, in accordance with the previously announced schedule.

A re-poll will take place on September 16 (Wednesday), at a total of 10 polling booths across the four bodies where the chairperson elections had been postponed, with vote counting scheduled for September 17 (Thursday). Immediately thereafter, the public notice for the chairperson elections in these four bodies will be issued.

BJP Wins Jaipur Civic Body Amid Re-poll Orders

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates have emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party has secured a clear majority.

Out of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, results for 146 wards have been declared so far. The BJP has won 78 wards, while the Congress has secured 53 seats and independent candidates have won 15 wards.

The final picture in the four remaining wards will be clear after re-polling at five booths due to technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Jaipur District Collector Sandesh Nayak said the EVM results could not be retrieved from booths in Ward 9 (Booth No. 111), Ward 18 (Booth No. 235), Ward 25 (Booth No. 343), and Ward 34 (Booth Nos. 477 and 484).

State-wide Corporation Results

Across Rajasthan, counting has been completed in eight out of the 10 municipal corporations. The BJP is set to form boards in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bhilwara, while the Congress has secured a clear majority in Bikaner Municipal Corporation. (ANI)