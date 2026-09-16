A 41-year-old west Delhi man lost Rs 82.5 lakh after a woman he met on a dating app introduced him to an online business promising huge profits. Police said he was moved to WhatsApp, persuaded to make cryptocurrency transfers and later asked for more payments. After his withdrawals were restricted, he realised he had been caught in a cyber fraud.

A casual conversation on a dating app allegedly turned into a costly cyber fraud for a 41-year-old man from west Delhi. Police said that the man lost around Rs 82.5 lakh after being promised huge profits from an online business. according to a report by the Times of India. The man came in contact with a woman who introduced herself as Luna last year. She allegedly claimed to be a Singapore national working for a multinational company in Bengaluru.

WhatsApp group and crypto transfers

After gaining his confidence, Luna reportedly told him about an online store she was running through a mobile app. She claimed to be making substantial profits and encouraged him to start a similar business. The conversation later moved to WhatsApp, where the man was added to a group and introduced to another woman named Bella.

He initially transferred Rs 10,000 to an account. He was subsequently persuaded to use cryptocurrency platforms to transfer larger amounts, according to his complaint.

At one point, the man managed to withdraw around Rs 2 lakh from the platform. This appeared to convince him that the online business was genuine and that his money was secure.

The accused allegedly later told him that the value of his account credit had fallen and that he needed to deposit $25,000, or nearly Rs 24 lakh, to restore access to certain benefits.

He made the payment, police said.

Victim asked for another Rs 34 lakh

Overall, the man claimed to have transferred around Rs 82.5 lakh to different accounts controlled by the accused.

The situation took another turn when he was allegedly told that his 'collaboration' with members of the group had been detected. His withdrawals were reportedly restricted, and he was asked to pay another $35,000, around Rs 34 lakh, as a margin deposit to resolve the issue.

By then, the man became suspicious. He was subsequently removed from the WhatsApp group and lost access to his profile. Unable to withdraw his money, he realised that the online business was allegedly part of a carefully planned fraud.

He approached the police, following which a case was registered. The complaint is now being investigated.

How to prevent yourself from such online scams

Never invest money in an online business solely because someone you meet on a dating app promises guaranteed or unusually high returns. Verify the person and company independently, avoid transferring cryptocurrency to unknown wallets, and never pay extra money to unlock withdrawals.

Be especially cautious when strangers create urgency or demand additional deposits to recover your money.