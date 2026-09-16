On his first visit to Maharashtra after becoming BJP National President, Nitin Nabin offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja and Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. He called the visit during Ganeshotsav a moment of great fortune and privilege.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday visited the Lalbaugcha Raja amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav in Mumbai. Earlier today, the BJP national president offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple. This marks Nitin Nabin's first visit to Maharashtra after assuming charge as the BJP National President.

Nabin Prays for Citizens

"This is an incredible moment for me. After becoming the BJP National President, this is my first visit to Maharashtra. After Siddhivinayak Temple, darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja is a moment of great fortune for me. I prayed for the residents of Maharashtra and the citizens of the country," he said.

Auspicious Arrival in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, Nabin was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and senior party leaders at the Mumbai Airport today. Upon his arrival, Nabin expressed that the visit at such an auspicious time is a moment of great privilege for him.

"Today, on this sacred land of Maharashtra, this is my first visit as BJP National President, and it is a very auspicious day. The entire festival of worshipping Lord Ganpati Bappa is being celebrated not just across Maharashtra, but throughout the whole country. At such a time, my visit to Maharashtra is a moment of great privilege for me," he said.

Fadnavis Hails Visit During Major Festival

Fadnavis expressed appreciation for Nabin accepting the state’s invitation during Maharashtra’s largest cultural event. "I thank you for accepting our invitation to the Ganeshotsav, which is the biggest festival in Maharashtra. Festivals like Ganeshotsav and Shivaji Jayanti are celebrated with great fanfare in the state; your visit to Mumbai today will certainly boost the enthusiasm of our party workers and the devotees of Lord Ganesha," he said.

Nationwide Ganeshotsav Festivities

The BJP National President is also scheduled to visit the residence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Deven Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers and community festivities. Devotees have thronged iconic pandals and temples, marking the festival with immense religious fervour and enthusiasm. (ANI)