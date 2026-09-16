The Delhi High Court has declined to urgently list a plea by Kshatriya Karni Sena challenging the Delhi Police's refusal to permit their protest at Jantar Mantar on September 20, which is aimed against reservation policies and UGC regulations.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to urgently list a plea filed by Kshatriya Karni Sena challenging the Delhi Police’s decision to deny permission for a proposed protest against reservation policies and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations at Jantar Mantar on September 20.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia asked the petitioner to file the petition in the regular course, following which it would be listed in accordance with procedure.

Background of the Protest Plea

The plea has been filed by Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat, who is seeking permission to hold the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on September 20.

The development comes after the petitioner had earlier approached the High Court challenging the police refusal to permit an earlier protest scheduled for September 6.

On September 7, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma had directed the Delhi Police to consider a fresh application for the revised date of September 20 and take a decision by September 14. The proposed demonstration is aimed at raising concerns over reservation policies and the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026. According to the petitioner’s case, the protest is also intended to seek withdrawal of the regulations.

Police Denial and Previous Court Order

The earlier application for permission had been rejected by the Delhi Police on August 28, citing preparations for the BRICS Summit-2026, strengthening of security arrangements and law-and-order and traffic considerations.

The petitioner had argued that the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar was separate from the BRICS Summit arrangements at Bharat Mandapam. The petitioner had also offered to comply with reasonable conditions and undertaken that no procession would be taken out from Jantar Mantar towards Bharat Mandapam or any security route connected with the BRICS Summit.

The September 20 protest was proposed from 10 AM to 5 PM. The High Court’s earlier order had left the question of permission to the competent police authority rather than itself granting permission, directing the police to consider the fresh application in accordance with law and impose appropriate conditions, if required. (ANI)