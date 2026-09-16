8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: 4 DA Revisions a Year and 25% Merger Proposal Explained
As the 8th Pay Commission gets going, several big demands about salary and dearness allowance for central government employees are popping up.
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8th Pay Commission Salary Hike
Central government employees and pensioners are keenly watching the 8th Pay Commission. As the commission moves forward, new proposals on salary, DA, and pay structure are coming up. After meetings in Chennai and Puducherry, the next round of talks is being planned for Chandigarh and Bengaluru. This has sparked fresh discussions around the demands from employee unions.
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8th Pay Commission Salary Hike
Currently, the government revises Dearness Allowance (DA) twice a year, in January and July. But some employee unions want to change this. They are proposing that DA should be revised every three months, meaning four times a year. They feel this will help salaries keep up with rising inflation much faster.
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8th Pay Commission Salary Hike
A major demand is about merging the DA with basic salary. The proposal suggests that as soon as DA crosses 25%, it should be merged into the Basic Pay. Right now, DA is a separate allowance. If this merger happens, it will also increase other allowances like HRA and Transport Allowance, as they are calculated on the Basic Pay.
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8th Pay Commission Salary Hike
Employee unions like AINPSEF and NC-JCM argue that this system is better than waiting for years for a new pay commission. They say if the basic pay gets revised every time DA hits a certain mark, employees will get financial benefits much sooner. But remember, these are just proposals for now, nothing is final yet.
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8th Pay Commission Salary Hike
Here's a possible calculation: A Level 6 employee with a Basic Pay of ₹35,400 under the 7th Pay Commission could see a revised Basic Pay of around ₹74,340 in the 8th Pay Commission, assuming a 2.1 fitment factor. With a 7% annual increment and an average 4% DA hike, their Basic Pay could reach ₹1,19,374 by January 1, 2033. The total monthly salary, including DA, could potentially touch ₹1,52,798.
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8th Pay Commission Salary Hike
But hold on, these numbers are not final. We can't be sure about the actual salary hike until the 8th Pay Commission gives its final recommendations. Everything depends on the fitment factor, DA merger rules, increment rates, and the new pay matrix they decide on.
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