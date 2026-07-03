At present, WhatsApp users generally need a phone number to connect with someone. The new feature will introduce unique usernames, allowing users to chat without revealing their mobile numbers.

According to WhatsApp, the feature is completely optional. Users who prefer using only their phone number will be able to continue doing so without any changes.

The company says reservations for usernames have already started even though the feature itself will launch later this year. This is because many people may want a particular username before the public rollout.

Can anyone take your preferred username?

One of the biggest concerns has been whether someone else could reserve a famous or recognisable name before its rightful owner.

WhatsApp says this will not happen.

The company says usernames linked to existing Instagram or Facebook accounts are reserved for their owners. If someone has already been using a particular username on those Meta platforms, they will get priority for the same name on WhatsApp if they choose to link their accounts.

WhatsApp has also reserved usernames linked to well-known public figures, celebrities, government organisations and Meta-verified accounts. Variations of those names have also been protected to reduce the chances of impersonation.

If a username is already unavailable because another ordinary user has claimed it, WhatsApp says users can rely on its username generator to suggest alternatives.