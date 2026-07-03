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Planning to Use a WhatsApp Username? Here's What Meta Says About Safety, Scams and Privacy
WhatsApp has released FAQs explaining how its upcoming username feature will work after the Indian government raised concerns over fraud, impersonation and online scams. Meta says it is taking feedback before rolling out the feature later this year.
WhatsApp Username Feature: What It Means for You
How would you feel chatting on WhatsApp without sharing your phone number? The idea seems a bit comfortable, to be honest! Well, that is exactly what Meta hopes its upcoming username feature will make possible. But before the feature is rolled out, it has already attracted the attention of the Indian government over concerns that it could be misused by scammers or people pretending to be someone else.
In response, WhatsApp has published a detailed list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) explaining how the feature will work and the steps it says are being taken to protect users from fraud, impersonation and unwanted messages.
The clarification comes after the Centre asked Meta to hold back the rollout until discussions with the government on safety concerns are completed to its satisfaction.
Why is the government concerned?
The planned username feature will allow WhatsApp users to connect using a unique username instead of sharing their mobile number.
While the idea could improve privacy, officials have expressed concern that it may also create new opportunities for scammers to trick people by creating usernames that closely resemble those of trusted individuals, celebrities or organisations.
The government has raised questions about whether the feature could make impersonation easier and increase online fraud if strong safeguards are not in place.
To address these concerns, WhatsApp has now publicly explained the protections it plans to introduce before the feature becomes available to everyone.
What exactly is changing?
At present, WhatsApp users generally need a phone number to connect with someone. The new feature will introduce unique usernames, allowing users to chat without revealing their mobile numbers.
According to WhatsApp, the feature is completely optional. Users who prefer using only their phone number will be able to continue doing so without any changes.
The company says reservations for usernames have already started even though the feature itself will launch later this year. This is because many people may want a particular username before the public rollout.
Can anyone take your preferred username?
One of the biggest concerns has been whether someone else could reserve a famous or recognisable name before its rightful owner.
WhatsApp says this will not happen.
The company says usernames linked to existing Instagram or Facebook accounts are reserved for their owners. If someone has already been using a particular username on those Meta platforms, they will get priority for the same name on WhatsApp if they choose to link their accounts.
WhatsApp has also reserved usernames linked to well-known public figures, celebrities, government organisations and Meta-verified accounts. Variations of those names have also been protected to reduce the chances of impersonation.
If a username is already unavailable because another ordinary user has claimed it, WhatsApp says users can rely on its username generator to suggest alternatives.
How will WhatsApp tackle impersonation?
The company says several safeguards are being built into the system.
For starters, people will not be able to search randomly for usernames on WhatsApp, just as they cannot currently search for phone numbers.
WhatsApp also says it will continue showing safety warnings when users receive messages from unknown people. These warnings may include details such as the sender's country, whether the account is new and whether both users share any common groups.
The platform also says it will closely monitor user reports and account blocks to identify possible scam accounts and take action against them.
It has also warned users not to believe online claims that popular or famous usernames can be bought or reserved through unofficial means. According to the company, only legitimate account owners can claim protected names.
What is a username key?
One of the new safety features highlighted by WhatsApp is something called a username key.
This acts as an additional layer of security.
If enabled, another person will need both the user's username and the username key before they can start a conversation.
Users can also reset their username key whenever they want, stopping future contact attempts through the previous key.
WhatsApp believes this will help users control who can reach them through usernames.
Do users need to connect Instagram or Facebook?
No.
Linking Instagram or Facebook accounts is entirely optional. However, users who want the exact same username across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook will need to temporarily link those accounts to prove ownership.
After claiming the username, users can unlink the accounts if they wish.
Those who prefer not to connect any other Meta service can simply choose a completely different username that is unique to WhatsApp.
Can a username be changed later?
Yes.
WhatsApp says users will be able to change their username whenever they want, provided the new one is available.
This gives users flexibility if they later decide they want a different identity on the platform.
Why is WhatsApp taking extra time?
Although username reservations have started, the messaging service says the full feature will not be available until later this year.
The company says it wants enough time to gather feedback, improve protections and ensure the rollout happens safely.
The detailed FAQs also appear to be part of Meta's effort to reassure both users and the government that privacy and security have been built into the feature from the beginning.
What does this mean for users?
The username feature could become one of WhatsApp's biggest privacy changes in years by allowing people to communicate without revealing their mobile numbers.
At the same time, it introduces new challenges around identity and trust, especially as online scams continue to grow.
Whether the safeguards outlined by WhatsApp will satisfy government concerns remains to be seen. For now, the company says it is listening to feedback and refining the feature before its wider launch.
The message is simple for users, i.e. usernames will be optional, extra safety tools will be available and protected names cannot be claimed by anyone other than their legitimate owners.
(With inputs from agencies)
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