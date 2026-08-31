A grandmother and her two grandchildren were tragically killed by a speeding train in Doddaballapur, Bengaluru. The victims were crossing the railway tracks to board a train to return home as their vacation ended. A case has been registered.

A grandmother and her two grandchildren were killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding train while crossing the railway tracks at Doddaballapur city in Bengaluru Rural district. The deceased have been identified as Irfana (46), Rukiya (13), and Rakiya (8), residents of Palanajogahalli, according to official.

Details of the Tragic Incident

According to reports, the two grandchildren had come from Hindupur to their grandmother's house for the holidays. The accident occurred this morning while they were returning with their grandmother to attend school as their vacation ended. The trio was reportedly crossing the railway tracks to board a train as there was no skywalk at the station.

Police Investigation Initiated

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Yeshwanthpur Railway Police Station, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)