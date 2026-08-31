MP CM Mohan Yadav congratulated PM Modi after he received Uzbekistan's highest state honour, calling it a matter of pride for the country and its people. Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra also praised PM Modi’s growing global stature.

MP CM, BJP Leaders Congratulate PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was conferred with a prestigious state honour by Uzbekistan, terming it a matter of pride for the country and its people.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the honour bestowed on PM Modi should be seen as a recognition of India and its citizens, rather than merely a personal achievement. "No leader in the world has received as many honours as Modi ji. It is a matter of pride for us. This is not just PM Modi ji's honour but the honour of the country and 144-145 crore Indians. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi," CM Yadav said.

Additionally, senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra also praised PM Modi's growing stature on the global stage, describing him as a global leader who has received unprecedented recognition internationally. "In my view, PM Narendra Modi is perhaps the first Indian Prime Minister to have received so many honours across the world. He is a global leader. From the beginning when he was in charge of Madhya Pradesh, we saw him as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. When he became Prime Minister, his image became that of the country's leader, and after becoming Prime Minister, he emerged as a global leader," Mishra said.

Mishra added that the recognition received by PM Modi on the international stage was a matter of pride for every Indian.

'True Recipients are 1.4 Billion Countrymen': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday received Uzbekistan's highest state honour from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day state visit to the country. Modi thanked his "brother" for the recognition and said that India and Uzbekistan would work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity.

Reflecting on the honour, PM Modi said the words used by President Mirziyoyev captured India's heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood and the efforts of its 1.4 billion people. "The words you just used for me and the generosity you expressed--I believe you have captured in very few words India's thousands-of-years-old heritage, the identity of an India that lives by the spirit of universal brotherhood (Vishwa Bandhutva), and the enterprise of 1.4 billion fellow citizens," he said.

"I may only be a medium for all your words, but the true recipients are my thousands-of-years-old heritage, and the perseverance and hard work of 1.4 billion countrymen- they are the true deserving bearers of this honour," PM Modi added.