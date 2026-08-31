A heartbreaking video emerging from flood-ravaged Nepal has captured the devastating human cost of the catastrophe, showing a little boy carrying his younger sister in his arms as he walks through the destruction, desperately searching for his parents.

A heartbreaking video from flood-ravaged Nepal has captured the devastating human cost of the catastrophe, showing a little boy carrying his younger sister on his back as he walks through the destruction, desperately searching for his parents. Despite appearing overwhelmed by the situation, scratches visible on the children’s faces, he stays close to her, seemingly trying to keep her safe and comfort her as they navigate through the area.

The haunting footage of the two Nepali siblings has also drawn comparisons with ‘Grave of the Fireflies,’ the devastating 1988 Japanese animated Studio Ghibli film that follows siblings Seita and Setsuko as they struggle to survive after their world is torn apart by war.

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While the circumstances are different—with Nepal battling a natural disaster and the film unfolding against the backdrop of World War II—the emotional parallel has left netizens deeply shaken.

Nepal Floods

Nepal is grappling with one of its worst flood disasters, with the death toll rising sharply and thousands of people still unaccounted for. As rescue teams comb through wreckage and debris, countless families remain trapped, desperately hoping to find missing loved ones.

The disaster has also dealt a severe blow to education. At least 69 schools in affected districts were reportedly destroyed or damaged, placing the education of nearly 19,000 children at risk, according to figures cited by the Associated Press from Save the Children.

UNICEF has estimated that around 17,000 children urgently require humanitarian assistance.

(Asianetnews English cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. The circumstances surrounding the children seen in the footage, including whether they were actually searching for their parents, also remain unclear)