Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Nepal embassy, assuring India's full support for the neighbouring country dealing with devastating flash floods. He called India and Nepal "Sukh, Dukh Ke Saathi" (companions through happiness and sorrow).

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited the Nepal embassy in New Delhi and expressed solidarity with the victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal, assuring the neighbouring country of India's continued support in this difficult hour.

The Defence Minister visited the embassy and conveyed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the disaster. He also wrote a message in the condolence book, describing India and Nepal as close friends and partners who stand by each other in times of happiness and sorrow. "As a close friend and partner, and "Sukh, Dukh Ke Saathi" (companion through happiness and sorrow), India has always stood by Nepal. In this trying time also, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Nepali brothers and sisters and are committed to support Nepal's efforts for search, rescue and rehabilitation," Singh wrote in the condolence message.

The Defence Minister's visit comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of flash floods that have caused casualties and widespread destruction in several parts of the country.

Massive Rescue Efforts as Toll Mounts

Rescuers in Nepal and China battled through mud, rising rivers and the threat of newly formed lakes on Monday as they searched for thousands of people missing after a deadly wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayan region on August 26.

The death toll from Nepal flash floods has risen to 903, according to the latest data released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). The disaster has left around 4,247 people missing, while 10,451 people have been rescued so far, the authority said.

The rescue operations in Nepal and China have entered their sixth day to find thousands of people missing after flash floods unleashed a catastrophic mudslide across the Himalayas last week. A glacier collapse led to a sudden massive flood in the Bhotekoshi River in the Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on August 26, causing widespread damage.

India's Humanitarian Support

India has been extending humanitarian assistance to Nepal amid the ongoing rescue and relief operations, with relief material and other essential supplies being sent to support those affected by the disaster. India has stepped up support for ongoing rescue and relief operations in Nepal, sending its fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance, which arrived in the neighbouring country on Sunday. The consignment has been handed over to authorities and includes a tunnel technical contingent with equipment for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and essential relief supplies such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.