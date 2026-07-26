A Russian tourist on vacation in Turkey rescued a three-year-old girl from a fast-moving mountain stream. The child was swept away while her parents watched.

A Russian tourist on vacation in Turkey saved a three-year-old girl from being swept away in a stormy mountain river during an excursion in the resort town of Kemer, authorities and local media have confirmed.

The rescue took place on July 24, according to an interview given by the tourist, Danil Levenko, to Izvestia. Levenko said he was vacationing in Kemer with friends when they decided to go on a 5-in-1 tour that included boating, buggy rides, a canyon visit, and a rope descent.

As part of the program, the group stopped by a mountain river to swim after their buggy ride. Levenko entered the water and asked a friend to record a video of him. Moments later, he noticed people on the shore screaming and waving frantically, pointing toward the water.

Child Caught in Strong Current

Levenko then spotted a small body at his feet being carried away by the fast-moving current. He grabbed the child and pulled her to safety. The girl was approximately three or four years old.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to Levenko's friend, who was filming the incident, the child's mother had placed her in shallow water, but the strong current carried her downstream, closer to where Levenko was standing. At that point, the river deepened significantly, and the girl could have been swept into the center, where rapids made conditions even more dangerous.

"It was a mountain river, fast current, very cold, with rapids. I went into the water, asked a friend to take a video, and we started filming. Then people started shouting and waving. I noticed a body floating at my foot. I pulled her out. It was a little girl," Levenko recounted.

Parents Reunited With Child

After pulling the child out of the water, the Russian tourist handed her over to her panicked parents. The girl was reportedly crying and screaming from extreme fright for the remainder of the tour.

Levenko suggested that if he had not noticed the girl in time, she could have been carried into the rapids, which would likely have resulted in her death. He downplayed his role, saying anyone in his position would have done the same.

"The current was very fast. If I hadn't seen her in time, she could have been swept into the rapids. That would have been the end," he told Izvestia.

Authorities in Kemer have not commented on the incident, but local guides confirmed the river's current can become dangerously strong, particularly during the summer melt season.

The rescue has been widely praised on social media, with many describing Levenko's quick actions as heroic. However, the tourist remained modest, emphasizing that he simply reacted instinctively when he saw the child in danger.