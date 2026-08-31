BJP's Gaurav Bhatia slammed Punjab's AAP govt, calling it 'Hitler-like' for its 'repressive policies' against employees striking over DA and OPS. He questioned action against protesters and accused the party of having double standards.

BJP national Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of adopting "repressive policies" against protesting government employees and questioned the administration's decision to initiate action against those participating in the strike.

AAP Accused of 'Repressive Policies' Against Strikers

He said that, following the "lessons" of Arvind Kejriwal in 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was "in a different world" while government employees were staging protests over their demands, including pending issues, Dearness Allowance (DA) and the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) "Employees are on strike over three demands -- clearance of pending issues, DA and the Old Pension Scheme. Mann ji says he will hold talks only when the strike is called off," Bhatia said.

He also referred to a government order directing authorities to prepare a list of employees participating in the protests and take action against them. "Is it wrong to go on strike over one's demands? If their demands have not been fulfilled, they are on strike, and you are talking about taking action against them. This is a Hitler-like government in Punjab," Bhatia said.

Allegations of Unfulfilled Promises and Double Standards

Questioning the AAP government's promises, Bhatia said, "What is the guarantee that the promises made by you and Kejriwal will be fulfilled?" He alleged that the AAP had promised financial assistance to women in Punjab but had failed to fulfil the promise even after four-and-a-half years. "The promise was to provide financial assistance to women. Four-and-a-half years have passed, but the promise has not been fulfilled. Now, with the elections approaching, you are asking for these promises to be fulfilled," he said.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bhatia said, "Mann ji, what are you busy? Are you busy serving Kejriwal?" He accused the AAP of adopting "double standards", saying the party had come to power by staging protests but was now opposed to people exercising the same right. "You came to power by staging protests, but today you have a problem with protests. Do only the AAP people have the right to protest? Can't people protest for their demands?" Bhatia said.

Calls for Accountability from Kejriwal and Mann

He also questioned the Punjab government over the use of public funds and demanded answers from Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann on the issues raised by government employees. "Where has the people's money gone? Kejriwal and Mann should answer the questions being raised by the employees," he said.

Addressing Kejriwal, Bhatia said, "Kejriwal ji, hiding behind the muffler will not work. You will have to answer." (ANI)