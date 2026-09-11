An 88-year-old man, Harishchandra Nischal, husband of “Dadi Ki Rasoi” influencer Vijay Nischal, was robbed outside his Najafgarh home in broad daylight. CCTV footage shows a snatcher grabbing his cash-filled bag and fleeing as the elderly man tries to chase him. A nearby PCR van later stopped to ask what had happened.

An 88-year-old man, identified as Harishchandra Nischal and the husband of 'Dadi Ki Rasoi' fame influencer Vijay Nischal, was robbed in broad daylight outside his home in Delhi's Najafgarh. The incident was caught on CCTV, showing the elderly man trying to chase the snatcher after his bag was grabbed.

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Snatcher fled with bag full of cash

Harishchandra had just reached the gate of his home when the accused approached him and snatched his bag before fleeing from the spot. The bag reportedly contained cash.

CCTV footage captured the incident as well as Harishchandra’s attempt to follow the robber. However, given his age, he could not keep up with the accused, who managed to disappear from the area.

Personnel in a nearby PCR van reportedly noticed the elderly man and asked him what had happened. By then, however, the snatcher had already fled.

The incident has left the elderly man concerned about the safety of his savings. He later visited a police station and submitted a formal request to secure the remaining money he has kept in his bank account, amid fears that he could be targeted again, according to a report by India Today.

Who is 'Dadi Ki Rasoi' influencer Vijay Nischal?

Vijay Nischal became a social media sensation through her cooking channel, 'Dadi Ki Rasoi', after her grandson encouraged her to begin her own YouTube journey.

She soon built a following with short cooking videos featuring easy recipes, humorous captions and her playful antics in the kitchen. Her videos are designed to make cooking easier and more appealing to younger audiences, with some recipes presented in around 90 seconds.

Nischal learned cooking from her father and has used her experience to create simple food content for social media users. Her popularity has grown significantly, with the influencer now having 1 million followers on Instagram.

The robbery involving her husband has now drawn attention to the security concerns faced by elderly people carrying cash, particularly when returning home. The CCTV footage has also provided a visual account of the moments immediately before and after the snatching.