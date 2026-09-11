Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Speaker Dolma Tsering sent a 3-point message to Xi Jinping ahead of the BRICS Summit, urging him to respect Tibetan identity, end assimilation policies, and address the Tibet issue to resolve the India-China border dispute.

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India for the BRICS Summit, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering on Friday delivered a three-point message to the Chinese President, urging him to respect Tibetan identity, reject policies of assimilation and address the Tibet issue in resolving the India-China border dispute.

Speaking to ANI, Tsering first welcomed the BRICS Summit, saying it was important for global supply chains and livelihoods, and wished the summit a fruitful outcome.

Tibetan Speaker's Message to Xi Jinping

On Global Leadership and Unity

Addressing Xi Jinping, she said China must “set its house in order” before aspiring to lead the world towards harmony and unity. “When you deny freedom to people to keep their identity, how can you expect to keep the world order and be a global leadership?” she added.

On 'Erasure and Assimilation' Policies

In her second message, Tsering criticised China’s policies on ethnic unity, alleging that forcing Tibetans to abandon their culture, history, faith and language amounted to “erasure and assimilation.” She also opposed the criminalisation of peaceful expressions of national identity and alleged manipulation of education.

On India-China Relations and Tibet

Her third message focused on India-China relations and the Tibet issue. Referring to India as a land of unity and diversity, she said Xi should learn from India’s approach to different cultures, languages and faiths. “A strong nation does not fear the difference of identities… provided you give respect, you are inclusive, and you give space to everybody to flourish,” Tsering said.

While acknowledging expanding interactions between India and China, Tsering emphasised that business relations between the two countries are growing, but said the Tibet issue remains at the core of the border dispute. “India never had any border with China. India had a border with Tibet. And now Tibet is occupied by China,” she said, questioning how the border issue could be resolved without Tibetan participation.

Tsering also said that while Tibetans may not be in a position to directly welcome Xi Jinping, they would express their views “in their own different ways” during his India visit.

Xi's Visit and BRICS Summit Context

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital from September 12 to 13, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Thursday, setting the stage for a closely watched India-China engagement on the sidelines of the major multilateral gathering.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam, with the expanded grouping expected to deliberate on issues ranging from trade and financial cooperation to technology, artificial intelligence, energy security, climate action and reforms of global institutions.

Xi's visit is particularly significant, as it would mark his first trip to India since his informal meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Mamallapuram in 2019 for the 2nd India-China Informal Summit. The visit also comes against the backdrop of efforts by the two sides to stabilise bilateral ties following years of tensions along the Line of Actual Control.