Three men have been arrested in Ludhiana after a video showing them allegedly attacking a moving car with bricks went viral on social media. Police traced the motorcycle and car seen in the footage and identified the accused. During questioning, the men reportedly admitted they had an old dispute with the car occupant and thus attacked his vehicle.

Three men have been arrested in Ludhiana after a video showing a moving car being attacked with bricks went viral on social media. The incident came to light after a passer-by recorded the accused allegedly throwing bricks at the car. The footage later surfaced on social media, drawing the attention of the police. According to the police, the attack was linked to a dispute between the accused and the person travelling in the car, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

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Police trace vehicles seen in video

After the video came to their notice, officers began examining the footage to identify those involved. Police also traced the registration numbers of the motorcycle and car seen in the video,

ACP Sarabjit Singh Cheema said he immediately directed the Division Number 8 police to investigate the matter after being informed about the video, the Dainik Bhaskar report added.

The police team used technical investigation and the vehicle registration details to establish the identities of the suspects.

Three arrested after police raid

The police subsequently conducted a raid and arrested all three accused on Tuesday.

During questioning, the men allegedly told investigators that they had a dispute with the car occupant. The disagreement reportedly led to an argument between them.

Police said the situation escalated after the argument, with the accused allegedly throwing a brick at the moving car. The impact broke one of the car's windows.

Probe continues

A case has been registered against the three accused, police said. They are currently being questioned as investigators try to establish the full sequence of events.

Police are also checking whether anyone else was involved in the attack.

The video played an important role in the investigation, helping officers identify the vehicles and trace the accused after the footage spread online.