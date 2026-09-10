Two dogs trapped at the bottom of a 60-foot-deep well in Maharashtra's Jalna were rescued after a team travelled nearly 90 km to reach them. Wildlife rescuers Deepak Watane and Jai Desai, along with Ashish Joshi, carefully descended into the well and brought both frightened dogs safely back to the surface.

Two dogs trapped at the bottom of a roughly 60-foot-deep well in Maharashtra’s Jalna district were given a second chance after a rescue team travelled nearly 90 km to save them. The dogs had fallen into the well in Jamwadi and were unable to climb out. Their repeated cries alerted people nearby, but the depth of the well made the rescue difficult and dangerous.

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With local resources unable to safely reach the animals, the District Magistrate’s office was contacted. An assistant to the District Magistrate then shared photographs of the trapped dogs with the Manwithindis Foundation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

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Rescue team travels 90 km

After seeing the photographs, foundation director and Honorary Wildlife Warden Ashish Joshi immediately put together a rescue team and travelled around 90 km to Jamwadi.

Wildlife rescuers Deepak Watane and Jai Desai joined Joshi for the operation. Once they reached the site, the team assessed the well and put the required safety measures in place before beginning the descent.

The rescuers then carefully made their way down the roughly 60-foot well to reach the frightened dogs.

Both dogs brought back safely

Despite the difficult conditions and risks involved in the descent, the rescuers managed to reach both animals and secure them. They were then brought safely back to the surface, ending their ordeal at the bottom of the well.

The successful rescue came as a major relief to villagers who had been concerned about the dogs. They thanked the team for making the long journey and taking on the risky operation.