A woman fell from an overcrowded Mumbai local train during rush hour, surviving with minor injuries as the train was stationary. The incident, captured on video, has highlighted the dangers of severe overcrowding on the city's suburban railway. It has renewed concerns about passenger safety and prompted calls for improved crowd management.

A shocking incident involving a woman falling from an overcrowded Mumbai local train has once again raised concerns over passenger safety on the city’s suburban railway network. The incident took place on Thursday morning between Diva and Mumbra, with a video of the fall later drawing attention online.

According to reports, the woman was travelling on a local train heading towards Mumbai when the train stopped at a signal between Diva and Mumbra. The train was reportedly packed with passengers during the morning rush hour, leaving commuters with limited space near the doors.

Watch the viral video here:

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The woman was standing close to the doorway when she reportedly lost her balance and fell from the train. Fortunately, the train had stopped at the signal when the incident occurred, preventing what could have been a much more serious tragedy. Reports said she fell into a drain alongside the railway tracks and escaped with minor injuries.

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The incident was captured on video, and footage showing the woman falling from the crowded local train has since circulated on social media. The visuals have sparked concern among commuters and renewed discussions about the dangers faced by passengers travelling in heavily crowded Mumbai locals.

The incident has also brought the persistent problem of overcrowding during peak hours into focus. Morning services from areas including Dombivli, Diva, Mumbra and Kalwa towards Mumbai regularly carry large numbers of commuters, resulting in severe congestion inside coaches and around train doors.

While standing near or hanging from train doors is inherently dangerous, overcrowding often leaves passengers with little room to move. The latest incident has therefore triggered fresh calls for greater attention to commuter safety and crowd management.

The woman’s survival after the fall has been described as fortunate, particularly because the train was stationary at the time. The viral footage has nevertheless highlighted the risks commuters face during crowded journeys and renewed scrutiny of safety conditions on Mumbai’s suburban railway network.

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