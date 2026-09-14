On Ganesh Chaturthi, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj prayed for a developed India in Delhi. Goa CM Pramod Sawant celebrated with rituals at his ancestral home, praying for the happiness and prosperity of the state. Both leaders highlighted the festival's spirit.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday offered prayers at Sarojini Nagar's Vinayak Mandir in the national capital on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for the removal of obstacles from the lives of people and for India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP MP said, "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the Remover of Obstacles remove all hurdles from your lives and bring happiness and prosperity to your families. May Ganapati also remove any obstacles standing in the way of our great nation, India, achieving its goal of becoming a developed nation."

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense religious fervour and grand enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with massive congregations of devotees thronging iconic pandals and temples. The festival, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers, and community festivities.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant celebrates with traditional rituals

Furthermore, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by performing traditional rituals at his ancestral residence in Kothambi village, extending greetings to people on the occasion and praying for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

Speaking to ANI, CM Sawant performed the sacred Ganesh Puja at his traditional home in Kothambi village along with his family members and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. "Today is Ganesh Chaturthi; Ganesh Chaturthi is the best day for all Indians. Ganesh Chaturthi itself is 1.5 days long, 5 days long, 7 days long and with great enthusiasm, everyone worships Lord Ganesha in their traditional family on the occasion of Chaturthi. I have also performed Ganesh Puja at my traditional home in Kothambi village. I wish all Goans on Chavath (Ganesh Chaturthi) festival," Sawant said.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, Sawant said, "Ganpati means the giver of happiness and the remover of sorrows and all obstacles. He is the God who brings happiness and prosperity and removes sorrows."

"Today, Ganpati has come to my house and gives blessings to all the people. The days are spent seeking darshan of Ganapati. This is the happiness and prosperity of every Goan. May the tradition of prosperity continue," he added.

The Goa Chief Minister further said he sought blessings from Lord Ganesha to continue serving the people and the state. "I seek blessings from God and pray that I get the opportunity to continue this service to Lord Ganpati and service to Goa. May Lord Ganpati bless everyone. I want to wish everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

CM Sawant also highlighted the grand celebrations of Ganesh Utsav in Goa and said idols of Lord Ganesha are worshipped in every household. "Ganesh Utsav is a very big festival in Goa. Ganesh idols are worshipped in every home. I extend my best wishes to everyone on this Ganesh Utsav. In every home of Goa, a grand celebration is held with Ganesh Utsav for five days, seven days, and even four days. On behalf of the Goa government and on my own behalf, I extend my best wishes to everyone for Ganesh Chaturthi," he said.

He added, "Ganpati is the giver of happiness and remover of sorrows. He is a deity who bestows happiness upon everyone and removes sorrows from everyone. On this occasion, I pray to God for the happiness and prosperity of Goa." (ANI)