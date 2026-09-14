Congress leader Rashid Alvi questioned the BJP's focus on the Uniform Civil Code, asking if it would solve unemployment or price rises. He alleged the move is an 'act against Muslims' and said the BJP is resolved to 'ruin this country'.

Alvi Questions UCC Focus

Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday questioned the BJP-led government's focus on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asking whether it would address issues such as unemployment, economic concerns and fuel prices. He alleged that the issue was being used to target Muslims.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "Over the past 12 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has been doing everything that goes against Muslims. Will the UCC improve the economic situation? Will the UCC eliminate unemployment? Will the UCC bring down petrol and diesel prices? You intend to implement it in 21 states. The very concept of a Uniform Civil Code implies uniformity within civil laws. Currently, Hindus, Muslims, and Christians have distinct personal laws.”

“You are going to enforce these laws across 21 regions. This is simply an act of obstinacy directed against Muslims. Neither unemployment nor the economic situation is a priority for BJP leaders...Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code, mosques and temples and Hindus and Muslims are your agendas. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fully resolved to ruin this country,” he further said.

His remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented across all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA before 2029.

Objections to BRICS Declaration, Summit Arrangements

Alvi raised objections over the BRICS Delhi Declaration and alleged that serving vegetarian food to foreign guests at the summit was a "wrong move", saying guests should be treated according to their preferences. He also raised objections over the BRICS Delhi Declaration, alleging that it did not mention who was responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

"There are many objections regarding the BRICS Delhi Declaration. You mention that Pahalgam and terrorism were cited, but was it stated who is actually perpetrating this terrorism? Was it mentioned who was responsible for the Pahalgam incident? Nowhere in the declaration is it stated who carried out the Pahalgam attack, nor is there any mention of who is perpetrating terrorism,” he said.

“Even Pakistan claims to be against terrorism. A declaration made in this manner is meaningless. You did not condemn America; you did not criticise Israel. As for the food arrangements, words cannot condemn the government's actions. You tried to force vegetarian food upon guests visiting from abroad...You are supposed to serve food that the guest actually eats...This was a very wrong move. Guests should be treated with respect,” Alvi further said.

The two-day summit, held on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, brought together leaders of the eleven-member BRICS grouping and partner countries. (ANI)