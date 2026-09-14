An unidentified body with injury marks was found in a field in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area. Police said the body is 2-3 days old and are investigating. In another case, a 30-year-old man died after falling from a rooftop in Gandhi Nagar.

Unidentified Body Found in Swaroop Nagar

An unidentified body bearing visible injury marks on the neck and chest was recovered from an open field in the Swaroop Nagar area of Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police officials, the body was spotted on Sunday and is estimated to be approximately two to three days old.

The police have sent the body for a postmortem examination to ascertain the cause and time of death. Police said the investigation is underway.

Man Dies After Fall in Gandhi Nagar

Earlier on Sunday, a 30-year-old man died after falling from a rooftop in Namdev Gali under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits, Delhi Police said.

Police received a call at around 5:20 AM regarding a man lying injured on the street. Following the information, police personnel, along with crime and forensic teams, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a native of Kishanganj Pipla in Bihar. According to police, Deepak was found lying injured on the street after the fall. He was subsequently declared dead, and the authorities began examining the circumstances that led to the incident. (ANI)