Over 47.32 lakh pilgrims used Udan Khatola ropeway services in 2025-26 to reach Gujarat's pilgrimage sites of Girnar, Pavagadh, and Ambaji, boosting local tourism and creating employment opportunities for the youth in the region.

During 2025-26, over 47.32 lakh pilgrims availed the Udan Khatola services to reach the pilgrimage sites on the sacred hills of Girnar, Pavagadh and Ambaji with devotion and enthusiasm. Of these, more than 23.43 lakh tourists used the Pavagadh Ropeway in Panchmahal, over 15.58 lakh used the Ambaji Ropeway in Banaskantha, and more than 8.31 lakh used the Girnar Ropeway in Junagadh.

According to the release, "The growing number of visitors, including families, children, senior citizens and Divyang, highlights the popularity of Gujarat's pilgrimage and tourism destinations. The increasing arrival of pilgrims is also creating significant employment opportunities for local youth.

The Girnar Ropeway: An Engineering Marvel

The Girnar Ropeway in Gujarat's historic city of Junagadh is a remarkable engineering achievement and offers visitors a unique blend of spirituality and natural beauty." Spanning 2.12 kilometres, it is one of the world's longest ropeways and connects the foothills of the Girnar mountains with the sacred Ambaji Mata Temple, situated at an altitude of 3,660 feet.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Girnar Ropeway in October 2020. Since then, lakhs of visitors and pilgrims have used the ropeway and enjoyed a safe, convenient and memorable journey. The ropeway has 31 modern cabins and can carry 1,000 passengers per hour. The nine-minute ride also offers spectacular views of the majestic Girnar mountains.

Easy Access to Sacred Temples

The Girnar mountains are home to several sacred temples, including the Guru Dattatreya Temple, Ambaji Temple, Gorakhnath Temple and historic Jain temples. The ropeway provides easy access to Ambaji Temple, located 5,000 steps above the foothills, saving pilgrims from the difficult climb and making it a convenient option for both pilgrims and tourists.

Seasonal Appeal and Tourist Attractions

During the monsoon, the Girnar mountains become especially attractive as clouds surround the hills, creating a beautiful natural setting. Girnar also attracts a large number of pilgrims during Navratri, Janmashtami and the holy month of Shravan. Its proximity to the Somnath Temple and the Gir Lion Sanctuary further enhances its appeal, offering tourists a complete experience of Gujarat's cultural heritage and natural beauty.

Comprehensive Pilgrim Facilities and Services

Additionally, the Girnar, Pavagadh and Ambaji ropeways, operated by Usha Breco Limited under the 'Udan Khatola' brand, provide a range of facilities for pilgrims and tourists, including waiting halls, food courts, family entertainment centres, first-aid services, wheelchairs, massage chairs, lockers, drinking water, toilets and mother care rooms.

Operating Hours and Discounts

"The Girnar Ropeway operates from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the Pavagadh Ropeway from 6:00 AM to 5:45 PM, and the Ambaji Ropeway from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. December to March is considered an ideal time to visit these pilgrimage destinations and enjoy their cultural and spiritual experience. Students can also avail discounts on ropeway tickets during this period," the release said. (ANI)