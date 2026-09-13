A man arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Coimbatore was shot by police. The accused reportedly attacked a woman inspector with a sickle while trying to escape, prompting police to open fire in self-defence, injuring him.

Sexual Assault Accused Shot While Trying to Flee

A man arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl was injured in police firing after he allegedly attacked a woman police inspector with a sickle and attempted to escape in Coimbatore on Sunday, police said.

Details of the Case

A complaint was filed on Saturday at the Coimbatore South All-Women Police Station alleging that the minor girl had been abducted on a two-wheeler and sexually assaulted. During the investigation, police identified Santhosh (24) and Thavasi (28), both from Kanjikonnampalayam, as the accused.

Police alleged that the duo abducted the girl on a two-wheeler, took her to a house in the area and sexually assaulted her. Both men were arrested and the girl was sent to a government hospital for medical examination, police said.

Attack on Police During Weapon Recovery

On Sunday evening, a police team led by Inspector Suvarnavalli took Thavasi to a location where the sickle allegedly used to threaten the girl had been concealed, for recovery of the weapon.

According to police, Thavasi suddenly took the concealed sickle and attacked Inspector Suvarnavalli, injuring her. When he attempted to flee, Sub-Inspector Silambarasan and other police personnel tried to stop him.

Police said Thavasi ignored their warnings and again attempted to attack the personnel with the sickle. “As there was an immediate threat to the lives of the police officers, they opened fire in self-defence,” police said.

A bullet hit Thavasi in his left leg. He was given first aid and taken by ambulance to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Inspector Suvarnavalli, who sustained injuries in the sickle attack, has also been admitted to the hospital and is receiving treatment.

Police said further legal action against Santhosh and Thavasi is underway.

The Coimbatore City Police said strict legal action would be taken immediately in cases involving sexual offences against children and added that the safety, privacy and well-being of child victims would be accorded the highest priority. (ANI)