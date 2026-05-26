Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot criticised the Centre's Rs 2/kg CNG price hike, saying it creates public misunderstanding. He urged the govt to be transparent about the reasons instead of allowing BJP leaders to perform 'dramas'.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot strongly criticised the Centre regarding the surge in CNG prices, claiming that the public is "suffering" due to the lack of transparent communication with the public. The prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) have increased by Rs 2 per kg with effect from Tuesday, adding to the commuting burden for users of CNG-powered vehicles.

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Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Gehlot questioned the government, claiming that their explaination approach behind the hikes has created "misconceptions and misunderstandings". "Today, they increased CNG prices. What kind of joke is this? You should speak openly about this is our compulsion. People will like that. What they are doing is precisely what creates misconceptions and misunderstandings among the people. The public is suffering; petrol and diesel are not available. There are queues... This is happening because the Government of India is not clarifying the situation," he said.

Gehlot emphasised that being honest about the global economic situation would be a better strategy than maintaining silence. "What is the opposition demanding? What is Rahul ji demanding? Tell the people of the country that this is the situation now. It's our compulsion. This situation has arisen due to international circumstances. And in the coming time, we might have to take these steps," he stated.

Gehlot takes jibe at BJP's 'spectacle'

The Congress leader further took a jibe at BJP leaders across the country, dismissing their efforts after PM Modi's austerity call as a "spectacle". "PM Modi has only made an appeal to the citizens of the country about what steps need to be taken. After that appeal, a drama unfolded. All the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, their ministers. Some went in a rickshaw, some on foot, some in an electric van. And the same spectacle is still going on. It hasn't made any difference," he said.

He stated that these gestures fail to resonate with the common citizen, especially those in rural areas. "A message doesn't reach the public through such spectacles. If you actually make some sacrifice, that message goes straight down the throat, even to the villagers, it reaches the villages. But they only performed dramas," said Gehlot.

Fourth hike in less than 15 days

The latest revision makes it the fourth hike in CNG prices in less than 15 days. It comes just days after the previous hike of Re 1 in CNG prices on Saturday.

Meanwhile, CNG prices have also increased by Rs 2 per kg in Mumbai, reaching Rs 84 per kg. These new rates have come into effect today.

The CNG hike also impacts public transport fleets in cities like Delhi, where a large share of buses and cabs run on the fuel.

Centre's Clarification

The Centre maintained that it has forgone nearly Rs 14,000 crore in tax revenue after reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel to shield consumers from rising fuel prices, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry.

The government had cut central excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on both petrol and diesel on March 27, following a sharp rise in global crude oil prices due to tensions in West Asia.