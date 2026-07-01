Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, at a Ram Katha in Haridwar, lauded Morari Bapu and highlighted plans to establish the state as a global spiritual capital, citing record-breaking pilgrimage numbers as a testament to its progress.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday addressed devotees at the concluding ceremony of Ram Katha by Morari Bapu at Prem Nagar Ashram in Haridwar. He said that he was experiencing immense spiritual peace and bliss on the sacred land of Haridwar, according to a release.

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Expressing his gratitude to Morari Bapu, the Chief Minister said that he is not merely a narrator of the Ram Katha but a true ambassador of Lord Ram's ideals, values and philosophy of life, who has carried the message of Indian culture, Sanatan Dharma and spirituality across the world.

Uttarakhand's Vision as a Spiritual Hub

Dhami said that at a time when the world is grappling with wars, violence and terrorism, the Sanatan philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) offers guidance for all humanity. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a cultural renaissance, and the Uttarakhand government is committed to establishing Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as the spiritual capital of the world.

He said that projects such as the Kedar Khand-Manas Khand Temple Circuit Mission, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, the Sharda Corridor, and initiatives for the conservation and beautification of ancient temples are being implemented at a fast pace to achieve this vision.

Record-Breaking Pilgrimage Season

The Chief Minister said that religious tourism and spiritual pilgrimages in Uttarakhand have reached new milestones this year. He stated that the Char Dham Yatra has surpassed all previous records, with more than 4.5 million devotees visiting the shrines within just two months. Similarly, over 150,000 pilgrims have paid obeisance at Hemkund Sahib, while more than 55,000 pilgrims have undertaken the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a significant increase compared to the limited number of pilgrims in previous years.

Dhami said he had the privilege of flagging off the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra on July 5, adding that the growing number of pilgrims reflects Uttarakhand's improved infrastructure, better travel management and the increasing faith of devotees.

Commitment to Kumbh Mela 2027

Reiterating the state's commitment to organising a grand, divine and safe Kumbh Mela 2027, the Chief Minister said the Kumbh is not merely a religious gathering but a grand celebration of social harmony, spiritual consciousness and Sanatan culture.

He said the state government is working with the vision of "Development as well as Heritage" to preserve the cultural identity, spiritual legacy and traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He also urged devotees to imbibe the ideals of Lord Ram in their daily lives and expressed confidence that, with the blessings of saints and public participation, Uttarakhand would achieve new heights in the spiritual and cultural sphere. (ANI)