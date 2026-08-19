The 16th CIDSCON 2026 in Gandhinagar (Aug 20-23) will host over 950 experts to discuss infectious diseases, AMR, and AI. Health Minister Prafull Pansheriya will inaugurate the conference and unveil a book on Antimicrobial Resistance.

The 16th Annual Conference of the Clinical Infectious Diseases Society (CIDSCON 2026) will bring together leading infectious disease specialists, clinicians, researchers, microbiologists and healthcare professionals from across India and abroad at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar from August 20 to 23.

As per a release, Health Minister Prafull Pansheriya will inaugurate the conference. He will also unveil a book on AMR Antimicrobial Resistance) & AMS (Antimicrobial Stewardship) written by an eminent Infectious Diseases Specialist.

The four-day conference has been designed as a platform for scientific exchange, discussion of emerging challenges and sharing of advances in the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, with a special focus on India-specific issues. The programme features eminent national experts and international faculty from countries including the United States and Singapore. Over 950 delegates will take part in this conference.

Specialised Workshops and Key Themes

The conference will begin with a series of specialised workshops on August 20, covering diverse areas of infectious disease practice. These include "ID 360: Mastering the Basics", "Microbiology 360: Diagnostics, Stewardship and Infection Control", "The Zero Defence Challenge: Mastering ID in the Immunocompromised", "AI and Technology in ID Practice" and "ID Issues in Surgical Practice". The workshops will combine expert sessions, case-based discussions and hands-on learning.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is among the emerging themes of the conference. A dedicated workshop will examine the current AI landscape, its applications beyond language models, practical use in infectious disease practice and the potential role of AI compared with human clinical decision-making. Participants will also undertake hands-on projects and problem-solving exercises.

Main Conference Agenda

The main conference programme will address a wide spectrum of infectious disease concerns, including antimicrobial resistance, tropical infections, tuberculosis, HIV, fungal infections, virology, infection control, antimicrobial stewardship and infections among immunocompromised patients. Sessions will also cover emerging technologies such as next-generation sequencing, phage therapy and AI-enabled clinical practice.

Strengthening Antimicrobial Resistance Containment

A special session on August 22 will focus on strengthening antimicrobial resistance containment in Gujarat. It will highlight state initiatives, the Gujarat State AMR Surveillance Network (GUJSAR-N), antimicrobial stewardship programme monitoring and laboratory-data-based disease surveillance through an AMR dashboard.

The scientific programme will also feature challenging case discussions, expert interactions, award presentations, poster rounds and sessions for postgraduate students and fellows.

The conference will conclude on August 23 with a valedictory session followed by lunch.