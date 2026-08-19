Assam Cabinet approves new rules for private coaching centres to prioritise student mental health over ranks. The regulations mandate registration, on-site counsellors, suicide prevention measures, and ban student segregation based on marks. Violators face a ₹1 lakh fine.

In a significant move to overhaul the private education sector and prioritise the well-being of students, the Assam Cabinet has approved the 'Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Protection) Rules, 2026.'

Announcing the decision on his official X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that the state government will now maintain strict oversight of private coaching centers to ensure that the mental health and safety of children are placed above academic competition.

The Chief Minister stated that the fundamental philosophy behind these regulations is "Children first, before ranks," adding that the real priority of the state is the child and not just their marks.

New Regulations for Coaching Centres

Under the new rules, it is now mandatory for any private coaching institution with 50 or more students to register with the government.

Focus on Student Mental Health

To address the psychological pressure faced by students, every such institution is required to have a dedicated counsellor on its premises. Furthermore, the government has mandated that suicide prevention measures and the Tele-MANAS helpline be readily available within the coaching centers.

Dismantling Toxic Environments

The new regulations also aim to dismantle toxic academic environments by banning the practice of dividing student batches based solely on marks or grades. The state has also prohibited any form of public shaming or humiliation based on a student's rank.

Ensuring Safety and Accountability

Institutions are now required to obtain safety certificates and adhere to strict mental health governance protocols. To ensure accountability, the rules mandate immediate action and protection for students or parents upon the receipt of a complaint.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that the government would not tolerate any negligence in the implementation of these rules. Any institution found in violation of these regulations will face a fine of ₹1 lakh and strict administrative action.

The move is seen as a major step toward creating a more compassionate educational landscape in the state, summarised by the government's new slogan: "Rank nahin, bacche hain Assam ki asli prathmikta" (Not ranks, children are the real priority of Assam).