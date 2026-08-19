AIADMK MLAs, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, stating their attention motion on a fisherman's death from Mayiladuthurai district had not been admitted. The fisherman was allegedly shot dead by sea pirates.

AIADMK MLAs Walk Out of Assembly

AIADMK MLAs, led by party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly and stated that their attention motion regarding the death of a fisherman from Mayiladuthurai district had not been admitted.

Palaniswami said that AIADMK had submitted an attention motion regarding Maaveeran, a fisherman from Tamil Nadu who was allegedly shot dead by sea pirates. He said three other fishermen are undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia.

"AIADMK had submitted an attention motion regarding Maaveeran, a fisherman from Tamil Nadu who was allegedly shot dead by sea pirates. Three other fishermen are undergoing treatment in Saudi Arabia. The government keeps speaking about protecting Tamils, but these are merely words," he said.

He further added four fishermen, who belong to Mayiladuthurai district, were engaged in fishing activities when the incident occurred.

Demand to Repatriate Fisherman's Body

The AIADMK leader said they wanted to raise the issue of bringing back the bodies of the fisherman and draw the government's attention to the matter.

Palaniswami said it has been nearly a week since a fisherman from Thirumullaivasal in Mayiladuthurai district lost his life and that his body has to be recovered and brought back to Tamil Nadu.

"It has been nearly a week since a fisherman from Thirumullaivasal in Mayiladuthurai district lost his life. His body has to be recovered and brought back to Tamil Nadu. This is our only demand. I have been continuously raising this issue in the Assembly for the past five days," he said.

EPS Slams 'Irresponsible' Government

He also said that whenever a Tamil person faces difficulties, whether in India or abroad, it is the duty of the Tamil Nadu government to raise its voice for them. However, he alleged that there is no safety even for Tamils living in Tamil Nadu, while Tamils living abroad also have no protection.

"A Tamil from the state had allegedly been shot dead by foreigners and that his body had reportedly remained in Saudi Arabia for a week. Government should take immediate steps to bring the body back to Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

'Government Busy Making Reels'

"They are afraid to even respond in the Assembly to the death of a Tamil Nadu resident. This government is not governing, it is merely busy making reels," Palaniswami added.

He alleged that at a time when serious issues are being raised, MLAs are being forced to shout in the Assembly to get the government's attention. He further alleged that the government did not seem concerned about a person losing his life and said that singing songs appeared to be more important to it.

Palaniswami said the deceased fisherman was only 38 years old. He also referred to Tamils who have been living for generations in the border areas of Karnataka. He said their families had alleged that some people were shot dead by Forest Department personnel after a dispute involving missing cattle. He said AIADMK MLAs had to protest and argue for two days before an attention motion was taken up on that issue.

Palaniswami alleged that the government had no real concern for Tamils and was functioning in a highly irresponsible and deplorable manner, which he said deserved strong condemnation.

He said that whether Tamils are affected in another state or in a foreign country, the government must raise its voice for them. Only then, he said, can it truly claim to be a government of Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami reiterated that it was the government's responsibility to bring the body of the deceased fisherman back to his homeland.

"This government came to power very quickly, and at the same speed, it is now heading towards a complete downfall," he said. (ANI)