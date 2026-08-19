Gujarat's Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi addressed the BRICS Youth Summit in Gandhinagar, calling youth the nation's greatest strength. He highlighted Gujarat's development, a Rs. 1,000 crore fund for young entrepreneurs, and sustainable goals.

At the inaugural ceremony of the BRICS Youth Summit and BRICS Youth Council in Gandhinagar, Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi welcomed youth representatives from around the world to Gujarat and addressed the gathering. He said that youth are not just the future of the nation, but also its greatest strength.

BRICS' Global Significance and Gujarat's Role

Addressing the ceremony, Sanghavi stated that BRICS nations account for 49.5 per cent of the world's total population and approximately 40 per cent of global GDP. More than half of the population of these countries is below the age of 35. Gujarat is at the centre of the campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform youth power into national strength.

From Charkha to Semiconductors

Referring to Gujarat's development journey, he said that Gujarat has come a long way from the Charkha (spinning wheel) to GIFT City, and from semiconductors to space technology. Even with technology-driven development, Gujarat continues to grow while preserving its heritage.

Support for Young Entrepreneurs

According to a release, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Government of Gujarat has launched the 'Gujarat STI Policy 2026-31' for young entrepreneurs, under which an Innovation Fund of Rs. 1,000 crore has been allocated. This fund is available to all young entrepreneurs from India and abroad.

Overcoming Challenges

Citing the example of Gujarat's young swimmer Aarush Vanzara, he said that despite being unable to hear, Aarush set a national record. He urged the youth not to let difficulties define them and said that true success lies in overcoming challenges and moving forward.

Commitment to Sustainable Development

Referring to 'World Humanitarian Day' today and 'Akshay Urja Day' tomorrow, he said that today's development should not come at the cost of the environment of future generations. He added that Gujarat's renewable energy capacity has crossed 33.39 GW, reflecting the state government's strong commitment.

Cultural and Historical Immersion

As part of the summit, the youth representatives will visit the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, at Kevadia. The young representatives will learn about the story of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united 562 princely states in just 18 months and built an undivided India.

On the occasion, he also urged the youth to savour local tribal cuisine and experience the diversity of India.

In conclusion, the Deputy CM wished the youth that through this summit, they would build not only connections but also strong friendships beyond borders and work together for a sustainable future.

Ministerial Address and New Initiatives

At the inaugural ceremony, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Smt. Raksha Khadse also delivered an address on the occasion and encouraged the youth power. During the programme, the 'Friends of My Bharat' portal was launched and the 'Digital Compendium of Volunteering Practices' was released. (ANI)