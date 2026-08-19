Gujarat Police hosted the 'KANAD S.H.I.E.L.D. Cybersecurity Hackathon 2026' in Ahmedabad to bolster the fight against cybercrime. DyCM Harsh Sanghavi said the event offers a platform for youth and start-ups to develop modern tech solutions.

To strengthen cyber security in the digital era and equip law enforcement agencies with modern technology, the 'KANAD S.H.I.E.L.D. Cybersecurity Hackathon 2026 was organised at the KCG Campus (i-Hub Gujarat) in Ahmedabad.

'A Key Initiative to Combat Cybercrime'

Addressing the national-level hackathon organised by Ahmedabad Cyber Crime, Gujarat Police, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that "This hackathon is not just a competition, but a key initiative that gives a new direction to the Gujarat Police in the fight against cybercrime."

He added that "Over the next 10 years, cybercrime is likely to increase compared to traditional crime. This is no longer an issue limited to Gujarat but has become a global challenge. To prevent such serious crimes that affect society, collective and sustained efforts are essential."

DyCM said that while corporate companies are generally given priority for major projects, this hackathon has provided a golden opportunity for youth, start-ups and young innovators across the country to showcase their original ideas and software solutions.

AI-Based Surveillance and Future Collaboration

Emphasising the need for technological modernisation, he said, "At present, we receive visual footage through CCTV cameras, but there is a need to introduce an AI-based automated software system. A special Rs 51 lakh challenge has been announced to integrate the state's entire CCTV network and develop an AI-based system.

He further added that, "This project is not merely about winning prize money. Active consideration is also underway to provide the winning youth and their start-ups with an opportunity to work directly with the State Government in the future."

On this occasion, he urged the state's tech-savvy youth to participate in the cyber challenge and become partners in building a 'Viksit Gujarat'.

State Police Chief GS Malik, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Mukesh Kumar, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, Secretary (Home) Nipuna Torwane, Ahmedabad Range IGP Raghavendra Vats, JCP (Crime Branch) Sharad Singhal, senior police officials, cyber experts, representatives of i-Hub, and a large number of IT experts and youth were present on the occasion.