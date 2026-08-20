On Rajiv Gandhi's 82nd birth anniversary, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury recalled joining Congress in 1991. He also rejected BJP's 'appeasement' charge over the Vande Mataram resolution. Top Congress leaders paid tribute to the former PM at Veer Bhumi.

Chowdhury recalls joining Congress, rejects BJP charge

On the 82nd birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday recalled his association with the late leader and his entry into the party. Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury shared a nostalgic memory of his political beginnings and said, "I had joined Congress in 1991 in the presence of Rajiv Gandhi ji."

He also responded to the BJP's allegation that the Congress was indulging in appeasement politics over its resolution on Vande Mataram. Chowdhury rejected the charge and said, "We are not appeasing anyone." His remark comes a day after the CWC decided that only the first two stanzas of the national song would be sung at party events, citing the party's own 1937 resolution.

Congress leaders pay tribute at Veer Bhumi

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders led by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered floral tributes at the memorial of the former Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Congress wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi ji, the architect of modern India, is being remembered by the entire country today." Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders and workers were also present at Veer Bhumi to pay homage.

Architect of modern India

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth. In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry. (ANI)