Chennai is expected to remain hot and humid on Thursday, July 30, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light to moderate rainfall in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds may occur during the evening or night.

The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of 37-38°C and a minimum temperature of 28-29°C. High humidity levels are expected to make conditions feel warmer than the actual temperature, especially during the afternoon. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.

Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in the Evening

While much of the day is expected to remain partly cloudy, weather conditions may change by evening. Light to moderate rain is likely in isolated parts of Chennai, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected in some areas. Brief spells of rain could also lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying localities and slow traffic during the evening commute.

IMD Issues Weather Advisory for Residents

The IMD has urged residents to remain cautious as weather conditions may change rapidly later in the day. People travelling outdoors are advised to carry umbrellas or rain gear and stay alert during thunderstorms. Motorists should drive carefully on wet roads and watch out for reduced visibility during heavy showers.

Overall, Chennai is expected to witness a mix of heat, humidity and scattered rainfall on July 30, with thunderstorms likely to provide some relief from the soaring daytime temperatures.