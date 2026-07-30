West Bengal Weather Update: Active Monsoon Trough Brings Heavy Rain Back Across State
Just as West Bengal seemed to get relief from the fading low-pressure system, an active monsoon trough has revived rain activity, with the IMD forecasting light to heavy showers across several South and North Bengal districts..
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Image Credit : Gemini
Many people hoped the heavy rains were over once the low-pressure system passed. But, an active monsoon trough has brought back light to moderate showers. The Met office says several districts will see rain in spells starting from this morning.
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Image Credit : Gemini
According to sources, almost all districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, have a rain forecast today. The coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur, along with western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Jhargram, are expected to get rain.
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Image Credit : gemini
The chances of rain are higher in Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Jhargram districts. Besides the showers, coastal and nearby districts could also experience gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h. The sun might peek out now and then, but the rain will be back.
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North Bengal will also see moderate rainfall today. The districts of Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong can expect light to moderate showers. One or two places in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar might even get heavy rain.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
The Met office reports that a low-pressure system is still present over the Bay of Bengal. This has activated a trough line, which is causing the rain. However, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Howrah are unlikely to get heavy rain but will see scattered showers.
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