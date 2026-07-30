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Heavy downpour in Telugu states.. Danger bells for these districts

Many parts of the Telugu states are getting drenched. The IMD has issued a big alert as the monsoon is very active across South India. To top it off, a depression in the Bay of Bengal has changed the whole scene. The weather department warns that several districts in Telangana could see heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh can expect strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h along with showers.