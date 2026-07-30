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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Latest Update: Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued Across Districts - Check
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange and Yellow alerts across several districts in the Telugu states as a Bay of Bengal depression triggers widespread rainfall. Heavy showers are expected to continue over the coming days.
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Heavy downpour in Telugu states.. Danger bells for these districts
Many parts of the Telugu states are getting drenched. The IMD has issued a big alert as the monsoon is very active across South India. To top it off, a depression in the Bay of Bengal has changed the whole scene. The weather department warns that several districts in Telangana could see heavy to very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh can expect strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h along with showers.
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Orange and Yellow alerts for Telangana: Where to expect heavy rain
The Hyderabad weather office predicts heavy rains for several districts on Thursday. They have issued an 'Orange Alert' for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy. A 'Yellow Alert' is in place for Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. Hyderabad will likely see a cloudy sky and moderate rain, with temperatures between 22°C and 28°C.
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Andhra Pradesh: Be careful of thunder and lightning
The situation in Andhra Pradesh is also quite serious. The Amaravati weather centre says strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h will hit Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. They expect moderate rains in Polavaram, West Godavari, and Eluru districts. Light showers are predicted for Srikakulam, Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, Guntur, and Krishna. APSDMA's MD, Prakhar Jain, has urged people to be very careful due to lightning warnings.
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How does the IMD measure rainfall intensity?
The IMD uses five categories to measure how intense the rain is, and four colour-coded warnings (Red, Orange, Yellow, Green) to alert people. Here's the breakdown:• Light rain: 2.5 - 15.5 mm• Moderate rain: 15.6 - 64.4 mm• Heavy rain: 64.5 - 115.5 mm• Very heavy rain: 115.6 - 204.4 mm• Extremely heavy rain: Anything over 204.5 mm
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What will the weather be like in the coming days?
In Telangana, heavy rains will likely continue until July 31, followed by normal showers with winds of 30-40 km/h until August 5. Andhra Pradesh might see light rains on August 3 and 4. These heavy showers could flood low-lying areas, cause major traffic jams, and disrupt power or drinking water supply.
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Precautions for people and farmers
During strong winds and lightning, officials advise people to never stand under big trees or advertisement hoardings. It's also crucial to stay away from fallen power lines. For farmers, officials suggest using the IMD's mobile apps to plan their work. They recommend using the Mausam app for the latest updates, Damini for lightning alerts, and Meghdoot for farming advice to stay safe.
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