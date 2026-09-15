Two women wearing burqas are accused of stealing over 50 grams of gold jewellery, worth approximately Rs 8 lakh, from a shop in Bijnor's Basta area. The women allegedly distracted the shopkeeper's son and hid the ornaments, an act that was captured on the store's CCTV cameras. The police are investigating the incident based on the footage.

A shocking case of theft at a jewellery shop has come to light in the Basta area of Bijnor. Two women wearing burqas are accused of stealing over 50 grams of gold jewellery from the shop under the pretext of buying ornaments. The shopkeeper calculated that the stolen gold was worth about Rs 8 lakh. The authorities are looking into the incident based on footage from the shop's CCTV cameras.

The incident had taken place in the Basta area's Rasulpur Nangla village. In the hamlet, Dinesh Verma, the son of Rameshwar Verma, owns a jewellery store. He sits in the shop with his son as well. According to reports, Dinesh Verma had briefly left the store at the time of the afternoon incident. Two women wearing burqas showed up to the store during this period. They began perusing the store's assortment of goods and showed interest in purchasing gold and silver trinkets.

The women chose some jewellery and tried it on while sitting in the store. They requested the shopkeeper's kid to show them other things at this period, such as gold nose pins and toe rings. It is alleged that as soon as the shopkeeper's son's attention was diverted, the women cleverly hid some gold jewellery in their mouths. Later, taking advantage of an opportunity, they removed the jewellery from their mouths and hid it in their clothes. The women continued to pretend to look at and try on jewellery for a while. Afterwards, they left the shop without making any purchases.

Incident Caught On CCTV

The women's activities were recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the shop. After reviewing the footage, the shopkeeper suspected that the gold was stolen while they were looking at the jewellery. The women were allegedly observed concealing the jewels when the CCTV tape was examined. The shopkeeper then reported the incident to the police.

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According to shopowner Dinesh Verma, more than 50 grams of gold jewellery was stolen in the incident. He estimated the stolen gold's value to be around Rs 8 lakh. The incident has caused concern among nearby shopkeepers. Based on the shopkeeper's complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.