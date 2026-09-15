Political leaders from across Tamil Nadu, including MK Stalin, Edappadi K Palaniswami, VK Sasikala, and TTV Dhinakaran, paid floral tributes to the first Chief Minister of the state, CN Annadurai, at his memorial and statue in Chennai.

Leaders across parties paid tributes to the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C N Annadurai, on Tuesday, with several senior political figures visiting his memorial to offer their respects.

Tributes From Across The Political Spectrum

All India Revolutionary Leader Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIRLMMK) General Secretary VK Sasikala and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran paid tributes to Annadurai as part of the day's commemorations.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, along with senior party leaders, likewise paid tributes to Annadurai on the occasion.

DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin also paid a floral tribute at the statue of the first Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, CN Annadurai, at Valluvarkottam along with several senior leaders of the party. Top DMK functionaries, MLAs and party cadres also joined Stalin in offering their respects at the memorial dedicated to the party's founding leader. Stalin and the accompanying leaders placed garlands at the statue amid a gathering of supporters and onlookers who had assembled to witness the tribute.

The Enduring Legacy of 'Anna'

CN Annadurai, fondly remembered as "Anna", meaning elder brother, was among the most influential political figures in Tamil Nadu's history. Anna founded the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in 1949, marking a historic shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape by leading the first non-Congress government to a majority in the state. He played a central role in the Dravidian movement and went on to become the state's first Chief Minister, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape Tamil Nadu's political and social discourse even decades after his death. His ideas around social justice, self-respect and linguistic pride remain deeply embedded in the party's political messaging to this day.

(ANI)