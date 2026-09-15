Suvendu Adhikari frames the upcoming by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar as a 'test' for voters. He assures continued development under BJP and challenges electors to decide whether they will align with the state government or not.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday framed the upcoming October 6 Assembly by-elections in Nandigram and Rejinagar as a critical "test" for electors, challenging them to "pass or fail" the test. Participating in a nomination rally in Haldia, Purba Medinipur, after the party fielded its candidates for the upcoming 2026 Legislative Assembly by-elections in West Bengal, Adhikari assured local residents that administrative outreach and development services in the constituency would persist seamlessly under the BJP's representation.

'Pass or Fail This Test'

"The services that you have received since you defeated Mamata Banerjee by 1956 votes in 2021, you will receive these services in the same way in the future as well," he said.

Adhikari called on voters to reassess their political alignment in the upcoming October 6 by-elections across both the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly segments, saying that this is an opportunity for the voters to decide whether they will work hand in hand with the Chief Minister or not. "No one could have ever imagined that BJP would win Nandigram by such a margin this time. Not only in Nandigram, but I have also defeated her (Mamata Banerjee) even across the Ganges. And for the minority who do not vote for us, who do not vote for BJP, now there is an opportunity for all of them to decide whether you will stay with the government or not. Whether you will work hand in hand with the Chief Minister or not, you will have to take this test on the 6th. Your tests are in Rejinagar and Nandigram. Let's see whether you pass or fail. And the rest will be seen after the 18th," he said.

BJP Announces Candidates

Notably, Hasirani Rath for the high-profile Nandigram Assembly seat and Sakharav Sarkar for the Rejinagar constituency Rath, who is the mother of Chandranath Rath, the deceased personal assistant of CM Adhikari, will file her nomination papers today from the Nandigram Assembly seat.

Chandranath Rath, who had worked in the Indian Air Force, was shot dead near Madhyamgram late at night on May 6. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The by-elections in the two West Bengal Assembly constituencies are scheduled to take place on October 6.