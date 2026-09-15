An Instagram video showing a man in Uttarakhand gifting a pair of new Adidas shoes to a Zepto delivery partner has gone viral. The clip, shared by Aman Sharma, has sparked a debate online, with some viewers praising the kind gesture while others expressed skepticism.

An Instagram video showing a man gifting a pair of shoes to a delivery partner in Uttarakhand has sparked mixed reactions online. The clip shows him calling out from his balcony to hand over the footwear to the worker. The video, shared by Aman Sharma on Instagram, opens with a text insert that reads, “I gave my new shoes to my delivery boy because he needed it more than me.” The clip captures a man looking down from his balcony.

He then calls the delivery partner, asking him if he would take a pair of shoes. The man goes on to say that the shoes were brand-new Adidas. The delivery man is seen riding a bike, pausing to examine his shoes, and then continuing on.

The man from Uttarakhand recalled his decision to donate his shoes, saying, “He was a delivery guy from Zepto. He was wet since he didn't have a raincoat, and he was wearing slippers, which was the first time I witnessed someone deliver a goods on time in a bicycle. I just gave him my sneakers.”

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On social media, the video elicited a range of conflicting responses. Some were sceptical and wondered whether the video was manufactured, while others were delighted by his gesture and commended the man. Some told tales of similar experiences.

Internet Reacts

An individual recalled, “A ragpicker came to my house asking for old clothes and recyclable things. While talking to him, I noticed that he kept looking at my Nike shoes. I don’t know what came over me at that moment, but I took them off and offered them to him. The happiness on his face was something I’ll never forget. Sometimes, we don’t realize how much something means to someone else until we choose to give it away.”

Another commented, “This is the true meaning of life.” A third posted, “I am so proud of you, stranger.” A fourth wrote, “Thank you for helping the man, bro.”