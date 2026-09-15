The Keralam government is set to launch its 'Reimagining Keralam' Round Table Conference on Sep 16 in Thiruvananthapuram. The three-day event aims to accelerate the implementation of 73 projects across 40 departments through a new action plan.

The Keralam government is set to launch its highly anticipated ‘Reimagining Keralam’ Round Table Conference on September 16. Aimed at giving fresh momentum to Kerala's development and ensuring that announced projects are implemented within stipulated timelines, it begins in Thiruvananthapuram on September 16.

Organised under the theme "Ideas, Projects, Actions," the three-day event will be held from September 16 to 18 at the Lemon Tree and Hilton hotels in the state capital.

A Comprehensive Action Plan for Development

In what is being described as a first in Keralam's history, more than 40 departments and 73 projects are being brought together under a single initiative to prepare a comprehensive action plan. Priority will be given to projects that involve coordination across multiple departments, with discussions being held with the active participation of policy experts, investors and startups.

Three days, six clusters and accelerated coordination of 73 projects have been identified as the key features of the initiative.

Conference Agenda and Focus Areas

Day 1: Industrial and Technology Sectors

On the first day, key projects aimed at advancing Keralam's industrial and technology sectors will be presented, with experts holding discussions on major initiatives including Mission Samudra, investor-friendly consortiums, industrial corridors and Artificial Intelligence.

Day 2: Social Development and Project Planning

The second day will focus on projects related to social development, tourism, startups, transport and disaster management. Projects under various departments will be taken up in separate sessions, with steps being formulated to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). The discussions will also determine how each project can be implemented quickly, the funds required, and which agency or department will take the lead in execution.

Discussions on the remaining projects will continue over the course of the three-day event.

Ensuring Execution and Accountability

Following the consolidation of reports from all sessions, the timelines and financial models for the projects will be officially announced, along with a clear roadmap identifying who will implement each project and the deadline for its completion.

The initiative is being viewed as a significant step towards ensuring accountability and time-bound execution of development projects across the state, with the state government aiming to translate planning into concrete outcomes through structured coordination among departments, experts and stakeholders. (ANI)