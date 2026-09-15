Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said Telangana achieved liberation on September 17, 1948, but it's unfortunate the day has not received state-wide recognition, unlike in other regions. He inspected preparations for the upcoming celebration in Hyderabad.

Reddy Laments Lack of Recognition

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said Telangana achieved liberation on September 17, 1948, and expressed regret that the day has "not received the same recognition" across the state as liberation days celebrated in other regions.

Reddy made the remarks while reviewing preparations at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad, where Telangana Liberation Day celebrations will be held on September 17. "Telangana achieved liberation on September 17, 1948... it is unfortunate that while different states and regions celebrate their respective liberation days, Telangana has not received the same recognition," Reddy said.

He said that during the Nizam's rule, some districts of the erstwhile Hyderabad state became part of Maharashtra and those regions have been observing Hyderabad Liberation Day. "When Hyderabad was under the Nizam's rule, some of those districts became part of Maharashtra. Since Maharashtra had a Congress government, Hyderabad Liberation Day has been celebrated there under their leadership... This has not seen such celebrations across the state," he added.

The Union Minister also inspected the arrangements at Parade Grounds ahead of the September 17 event.

Historical and Political Context

Telangana Liberation Day is observed on September 17 to commemorate the end of the erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizam and its integration with the Indian Union in 1948.

The day has remained a politically significant occasion in Telangana, with different political parties organising programmes to commemorate the events and honour those associated with the movement. Meanwhile, the BJP had traditionally sought official recognition and wider celebration of Telangana Liberation Day, while the issue has also been a point of political contestation in the state. (ANI)