BJP's Karunasagar lauded the BRICS New Delhi Declaration as a 'major diplomatic win,' citing condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised India's leadership in achieving consensus for the declaration.

'Major Diplomatic Win for India'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karunasagar on Sunday hailed the BRICS New Delhi Declaration as a "major diplomatic win for India", saying the document reflects the country's growing influence in the changing global order. Karunasagar said the declaration's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and its strong stance against cross-border terrorism were significant outcomes of the summit.

Speaking to ANI on the declaration, Karunasagar said that BRICS' condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and its remarks against cross-border terrorism were significant developments for India at a major multilateral forum. "It is a major diplomatic win for India and a powerful reflection of the changing global order. Most importantly, BRICS has unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives, and has strongly spoken against cross-border terrorism. This is significant because India has secured a clear multilateral condemnation of terrorism at a major global forum, strengthening our diplomatic position," he said.

The BJP leader also referred to former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid's remarks on the declaration, saying that Khurshid had welcomed the document and described it as comprehensive and well-adapted. "He specifically appreciated the condemnation of Pahalgam and cross-border terrorism," Karunasagar added.

He further said the declaration supports reforms and expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reflecting the realities of a multipolar world. "The declaration also backs reforms and expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), reflecting today's multipolar world while recognizing India's leadership in digital infrastructure," he said. Calling the BRICS declaration more than just a statement, Karunasagar said it represents India's growing role in global diplomacy. "So this BRICS declaration is more than a statement..." he added.

South African President Praises India's Leadership

Earlier, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday praised India’s leadership as BRICS chair, saying New Delhi successfully brought different countries together to adopt the New Delhi Declaration despite initial challenges in reaching consensus. Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Ramaphosa said India organised an “extremely well-organised summit” and provided leadership throughout the process.

Answering ANI's question on how India managed to bring BRICS members together for the New Delhi Declaration and on his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramaphosa praised India's leadership, saying New Delhi successfully hosted a well-organised summit. “What India has done well was to organise an extremely well-organised summit. Organising summits is always a touch-and-go type of process. There are many things that could go wrong; nothing went wrong. So we congratulate India for doing so,” Ramaphosa said.

He said the host country plays a crucial role in guiding discussions and helping members reach decisions. “When a host convenes a summit, they take the reins of leadership. They direct the discussions, and they also cajole everyone towards a decision. So that's what India has done extremely well,” he said.

On his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit, Ramaphosa said the two leaders discussed the special and strategic relationship between India and South Africa. “In our bilateral with Prime Minister, we reflected on the relationship between South Africa and India and did say that it is a special and strategic relationship,” he said.

Ramaphosa recalled the signing of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 1997 during former South African President Nelson Mandela’s visit to India and said the two nations will mark 30 years of the relationship next year. “The relationship really got seriously underway in 1997 when President Mandela was here. We signed a strategic agreement. They call it the Red Fort Declaration in 1997. Prime Minister Modi commented that we'll be celebrating 30 years of this strategic relationship, and I promptly invited him to come to South Africa next year so that we can together celebrate the strategic partnership between South Africa and India, and to come, if possible, on Nelson Mandela's birthday so that we celebrate the great men, but we also spoke about the Gandhi Mandela scholarship that has been in operation for a while," he said.

BRICS leaders on Saturday unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration, which stressed the importance of building reliable, responsible and resilient supply chains for critical minerals and highlighted the need for sustainable and fair resource management. The summit was hosted by India under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. (ANI)