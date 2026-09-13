Karnataka LoP R Ashok attacked the state govt over the T Narasipura Ganapati procession row, asking 'Are we in India or Pakistan?'. He was at a BJP protest demanding the suspension of a police inspector for his remarks on the procession.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashok on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the state government over the T Narasipura Ganapati procession row, questioning the restrictions on the celebration and saying, "Are we in India or Pakistan? This question is haunting us."

Ashok made the remarks while addressing a BJP protest demanding the suspension of T Narasipura Police Inspector Dhananjay over his statement related to the Ganapati procession. Addressing the protest, Leader of Opposition R Ashok launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government and questioned the action taken against Ganapati procession organisers. "Are we in India or in Pakistan? This question is haunting us. Ganapati came 3,000 years ago, the mosque came 300 years ago," Ashok said.

BJP Alleges Police Threats

While speaking to reporters earlier, the BJP leader alleged that a police official "threatened" the procession organisers and told them to not "go near any masjid, "The police officer in T. Narasipur, Mysuru, called the Ganesha festival organisers and threatened them not to go near any masjid, no procession, no crackers, and no slogans. This is not just a Mysuru issue; this is happening across Karnataka. Police officers are calling Ganesha Chaturthi organisers and threatening them He alleged that the Congress government was creating hurdles for people organising Ganapati celebrations by asking them to seek permission.

"The Inspector who gave such a statement should be suspended. Ganapati festival started during the fight against the British. British did not say take permission for Ganapati festival," he said.

Protest Demands Inspector's Suspension

The BJP leaders met senior police officials, including Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi, ASP, DySP and AC, at the T Narasipura Government Guest House. The meeting was held amid demands from the party for the removal of the Inspector.

BJP leader Pratap Simha said the protest would continue until Inspector Dhananjay is suspended. "We will withdraw the dharna if Inspector Dhananjay is suspended, otherwise the protest will continue day and night," Simha said.

The controversy relates to the Inspector's statement on the Ganapati procession, following which BJP leaders accused him of targeting Hindu religious celebrations.

Police Clarify Stance

Mysuru SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, however, said that police had only asked organisers to inform authorities before taking out the procession. "Last time during the grand procession, they had not given us information. They went for the procession without informing us. So this time we have just told them to give information and take out the procession. As every year, there is permission for procession on Link Road," the SP said.

Ashok Targets DK Shivakumar

Ashok also targeted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, saying, "You don't become a Hindu by taking a dip in the Ganga river, Mr DK Shivakumar. Now show your true Hindutva."

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar Weighs In

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar also criticised the Inspector's remarks and said the controversy had brought wider attention to the Ganapati celebrations in T Narasipura. "I thank the Inspector who gave this statement. He has made T Narasipura Ganapati famous across the state. Earlier only locals used to do the procession, now he has made all of us come. So I thank him," Wadiyar said.

He further alleged that police were not taking adequate action against illegal activities in Mysuru and raised concerns over drug-related issues in the city.

The BJP has decided to continue its protest outside the police station until its demand for the suspension of Inspector Dhananjay is accepted. (ANI)