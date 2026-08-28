Kolkata is all set to make history! The iconic Yuva Bharati Krirangan will host the Brazil vs India football match, and the excitement is through the roof. But the big questions are: when can you get tickets, and how much will they cost?

The wait is almost over. The Brazilian football team is coming to Kolkata! After Argentina's visit, it's now time for the Samba boys to grace the city. Kolkata is buzzing with excitement for this historic match at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. Fans are ready to cheer their hearts out for the India vs Brazil showdown, and it promises to be a moment for the history books.

When and how can you get tickets?

First things first, tickets will be available on the Zomato-District app. The app already has a special window for the match with a 'Notify Me' option, so you can get an alert as soon as they go live. This makes buying tickets super easy. While the exact date for the ticket drop hasn't been announced, it's confirmed that the app will be the place to get them. You can also buy them from the Zomato-District website. It's still unclear if there will be M-tickets or if you'll need to redeem online tickets offline.

As for the price, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) hasn't made a final decision yet. However, according to sources, the starting price could be around ₹1000, possibly more. There might be other slabs priced between ₹2000-₹2500 and another around ₹5000. For those looking for a premium experience, VIP or VVIP box tickets could cost anywhere between ₹22,000 and ₹25,000. The AIFF will make a final announcement after their meeting.

The excitement is building up

A Samba storm is set to take over the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. This FIFA Friendly match between Brazil and India is perfectly timed. Just seven days later, on October 10, is Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja. For Bengalis, football and Durga Puja are two huge passions. This year, the city's biggest festival will kick off with a football celebration, which is an amazing and unique start.

Before coming to Kolkata, Brazil has a couple of matches lined up against Australia. They will play in Townsville on September 25 and in Brisbane on September 29. The match against India is on October 3. But that's not all! On October 6, Kolkata will host another big game where India will play against World Cup winners Uruguay. Tickets for this match will also be sold through the same process.

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