The ED raided six locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including the home of YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy, in a money laundering probe linked to the murder of his uncle, former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The searches are under the PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at six locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a money laundering probe linked to former Andhra Pradesh minister and MP YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, officials said.

The search operation started early Friday and continued, covering the residence of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP YS Avinash Reddy, among other locations.

Probe into Financial Trail

The searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED action part of its probe to find out alleged financial transactions and movement of funds associated with the murder case. The agency is examining the financial trail and transactions connected with individuals and entities allegedly linked to the case.

Case History and CBI Probe

Avinash Reddy was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in June 2023 in connection with the murder of his uncle and former Minister Vivekananda Reddy, but he was immediately released as the Telangana High Court had granted him anticipatory bail.

Vivekananda Reddy, a former minister and Parliamentarian, was found dead at his residence in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh in March 2019. His murder triggered a major political and legal controversy in the state.

The CBI had subsequently taken over the investigation into the murder. The case has also seen allegations and counter-allegations involving several political figures and their associates.

The ED's latest searches are part of its broader investigation into the alleged money trail connected with the case.