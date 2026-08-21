Gangster Himanshu Sonipat, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has purportedly claimed responsibility for killing gangster Vinod Panu outside the Hisar court via a social media post. Police are investigating the unverified claim.

Gangster Himanshu Sonipat, allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has purportedly claimed responsibility for the killing of gangster Vinod Panu alias Kana outside the Hisar court premises, according to a social media post. In the purported post, Himanshu Sonipat claimed that he carried out the killing and alleged that he acted on the directions of Rohit Sonipat alias Budha, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu. He further alleged that Panu was associated with rival elements and claimed that the killing was carried out because of those alleged links. The post also reportedly contained threats directed at others, warning them of similar consequences.

However, the authenticity of the social media post and the claims made in it have not been independently verified. Police are investigating the murder and are expected to verify the online claim as part of the probe.

Details of the Court Complex Shooting

The purported claim comes a day after Vinod Panu alias Kana was shot dead outside the Hisar court complex on August 20. According to police, the attack took place in the parking area of the court premises when Panu had arrived for a court appearance.

The assailants allegedly opened fire at Panu, with around 14 rounds being fired during the attack. Police teams rushed to the spot following the incident and launched a probe into the shooting. One alleged attacker was apprehended at the spot, and a weapon was recovered, according to police.

Two other persons were also reportedly injured in the firing. Following the shooting, forensic teams examined the crime scene and collected evidence as investigators began reconstructing the sequence of events. Police also launched a search for other persons who may have been involved in the attack.

Police Investigation and Victim's Profile

Panu was reportedly facing around 32 criminal cases, including cases related to murder, according to police. His scheduled court appearance on the day of the incident has also emerged as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case, including the possible involvement of additional accused and the motive behind the killing. The latest social media post has added another angle to the investigation, with police now required to establish whether the person claiming responsibility is genuinely behind the post and whether the names mentioned in it have any connection with the murder.